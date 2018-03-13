Watch 5 Great Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Shows You’ve Never Seen

by Oliver Peterson

Stuck inside during the storm? Turn a bad thing into an opportunity and binge watch some awesome streaming shows you may not have heard of on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Patriot – Season 1 (2015) Amazon Prime

This show has a unique, artful tone as it tells the story of troubled CIA agent John Tavner (Michael Dorman, Daybreakers) who must prevent Iran from going nuclear by taking on a perilous “non-official cover” as a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm in Milwaukee. As John works his case, and with blood on his hands, his mental state deteriorates, but he continues writing folk music and doing his job. Yes, that’s right: folk music, with original songs throughout. Like we said, the show has a unique tone. And it’s definitely worth watching. Hear one of the original songs in the video above.

The Five – Mini Series (2016) Netflix

Created by crime author Harlan Coben, this British standalone series is about a group of childhood friends–Mark, Danny, Slade and Pru–who are reunited after DNA left at a murder scene is a match with Mark’s long missing brother, Jesse, who disappeared while they were all playing in the park 20 years ago. Serial killer Jakob Marosi, who has is responsible for five other child murders, says he killed Jesse, but the DNA evidence changes everything. The show is 10 episodes of taught drama. A followup standalone Coben series, The Four, has been ordered and should begin shooting soon.

DCI Banks – Seasons 1-5 (2010-2016) Hulu Plus

Based on the Inspector Alan Banks novels by Peter Robinson, and starring Stephen Tompkinson as the titular character, DCI Banks is among the best detective shows streaming anywhere. The gritty British crime series takes place in a fictional area of North Yorkshire and follows Banks and his squad of homicide detectives through some riveting cases. Along with the great mystery and whodunit stories, we see the interpersonal stories of Banks and his team, including a wonderfully dramatic, but not overwrought, love story.

Gunpowder, Treason & Plot – Miniseries (2004) Netflix

While a bit dated in its production value, this BBC miniseries is an excellent, entertaining watch if you can get past the initial shift in quality from more recent, high-definition fare. Told in two parts, the show tells the historical tale of Mary, Queen of Scots and her son James VI of Scotland. First, we see the story of Mary (Clémence Poésy) and James Hepburn (Kevin McKidd, of HBO’s Rome–another great show on Amazon), her third husband and 4th Earl of Bothwell. In part two, Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Downfall) plays James VI as we see Guy Fawkes’ unfolding Gunpowder Plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament and murder the Protestant king. Fans of HBO’s recent miniseries, Gunpowder, starring Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, will enjoy seeing this take, plus the story that helped set the stage.

The Last Post – Season 1 (2017) Amazon Prime

An Amazon Original based on real history, though heavily dramatized, The Last Post follows a unit of Royal Military Police and their families in British-controlled Aden, Yemen in 1965. RMP captain Joe Martin and his new wife Honor arrive in Aden and must adapt to this new circumstance. The base is loaded with relationship drama while a growing insurgency poses a constant threat to the men and their families. The show’s creator Peter Moffat, whose father was an RMP officer, drew on childhood memories while writing the scripts.

