Hamptons Celebs Prepare to Be Slimed at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar 24

by SOTH Team

Ever wonder what the kids are into these days? The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards show is the perfect way to find out. A few Hamptons celebrities have even been nominated to win awards at the live show on March 24. Hopefully they do better than they did at the Oscars.

The Greatest Showman, starring Hamptons regular Hugh Jackman, is up for Favorite Movie. The film is competing for votes against a plethora of superheroes and Disney movies, such as Beauty and the Beast (live-action), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Wonder Woman.

Coldplay, helmed by Amagansett’s Chris Martin, is up for Favorite Music Group. The band is vying for young votes amongst fellow pop and alternative groups Imagine Dragons, Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5, The Chain Smokers and Twenty One Pilots.

East Hampton’s Beyoncé is nominated for Favorite Female Artist amongst several other fierce divas. To claim the coveted Blimp Award, Queen Bey has to receive more votes than Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, P!NK, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are devoted to celebrating kids’ favorite movies, television shows, music and digital media. A wide range of talent is honored (and slimed) each year in categories like Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Song, Favorite Video Game, Favorite Instagram Pet and Favorite Funny YouTube Creator. Other well-known nominees include Chris Hemsworth, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Markiplier.

A few categories are still accepting votes at kca.nick.tv/vote. In addition, kids will have the chance to influence the show in real time with all-new live votes.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards show takes place on March 24 at 8 p.m. on the Nickelodeon cable channel and is hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena. Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will perform a medley of hits, including her triple-platinum smash “Boomerang,” with has garnered nearly 500 million views on YouTube.

This is a great event for parents and children to watch together. Every year features lots of great family-friendly talent and even more green slime.