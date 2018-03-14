Hamptons Event Highlights: March 16–21, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 16–21, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

SAME STRUGGLES, DIFFERENT COUNTRY

Screening: “A Suitable Girl”

When: March 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Ritu, Dipti and Amrita represent the new India. Educated, financially stable and raised with a mix of traditional and contemporary values, they have access to the world in ways their mothers did not. Yet their lives take a dramatic turn when the pressure to settle down and get married hits. Tickets $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

IRISH TUNES

Laughin’ to Keep from Cryin’

When: March 17, 5 p.m.

Where: Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: This St. Patrick’s Day celebration concert will feature Irish history expert and musician, Terence Sullivan. He will present a program of satirical songs in Irish, exploring the country’s culture and diversity. Free.

Contact: 631-725-4926, canios.wordpress.com

DIVILISHLY GOOD

Doherty’s Divils

When: March 18, 1 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach

What: The library invites the community to enjoy an afternoon of traditional Irish music performed by local musicians Erin Doherty, Jan Hanna and Peter Lynch. Free.

Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

GETTING ARTSY

A Night Out with Michele Dragonetti

When: March 21, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Golden Eagle, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: This night begins at the Golden Eagle Studio 144, with an art class taught by Dragonetti. Afterword guests will make their way to Nick & Toni’s to enjoy a specially priced two-course dinner and discuss art with the artist and each other. Tickets $75.

Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com

POETRY PLEASE

Writers Speak Wednesday with Jericho Brown

When: March 21, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton

What: Poet Jericho Brown, author of Please and The New Testament, will be the next guest in the spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings at Stony Brook Southampton. The event is held in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton.

Contact: 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu