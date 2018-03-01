Hamptons Event Highlights: March 2–8, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 2–8, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

ON STRIKE

Screening: The Divine Order

When: March 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: The Hamptons International Film Festival presents the winner of the Audience Award for Best Narrative Film at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film is set in 1971 Switzerland where, despite the worldwide social upheavals of the previous decade, women were still denied the right to vote and must go on strike to force change. Tickets $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

SHAMROCK SHINDIG

WHB St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fundraiser

When: March 3, 7 p.m.

Where: The Claddagh, 141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

What: This incredible fundraiser, held one week before the WHB St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is considered one of the East End’s best winter parties. Almost $20,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded through raffles. Tickets are $20 at the door, cash bar.

Contact: whbstpats.com

ONLY THE BEST

Masonic Winter Music Series with Dante

When: March 3, 8–10 p.m.

Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Male Musician Dante Mazzetti is performing a benefit concert with all proceeds going to the Mason’s Pierson High School Scholarship Fund and the Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry. Tickets are $20 at the door and include complimentary wine and refreshments.

Contact: 631-725-0199, dantesongs.com

FAST-TALKER

Writers Speak Wednesdays with Lee Clay Johnson

When: March 7, 6:30­ p.m.

Where: Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton

What: Nitro Mountain author Lee Clay Johnson is this week’s guest in this free series of author talks and readings. The event is held in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton and will include a Q&A and book signing.

Contact: 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu

THE ORIGINAL A-LIST

Legendary Women of Long Island

When: March 8, 1 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Monica Randall will speak about the celebrated hostesses Ann Woodward, Millicent Rogers, Barbara Hutton and Alva Vanderbilt, who were the first American superstars to see their lives, loves and scandals play out in newspapers across the country. Free admission.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org