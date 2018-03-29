Hamptons Event Highlights: March 30–April 5, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 30–April 5, 2018.

DINNER FOR FOUR

The Boys Next Door Dinner Theatre

When: March 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Quogue Club, 47 Quogue Street, Quogue

What: Dinner begins at 5 p.m. at the Quogue Club, and the Hampton Theatre Company show is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Boys Next Door is a comedic play about four men with different mental disabilities living in a communal residence. Tickets $70.

Contact: 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

BEST OF THE BEST OF THE BEST

Nancy Atlas & Friends

When: March 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Dan’s Best of the Best Female Musician Hall of Famer Nancy Atlas plays a special spring concert presented by Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers. Tickets $25.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

THE FINAL CURTAIN

The History of the Circus

When: April 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Celebrate National Circus Day with a presentation by freelance lecturer Marilyn Carminio about the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. This circus shut down for good last May, after 146 years. Free.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org

SNAP, CRACKLE, POP ART

Michael Albert’s Modern Pop Art Workshop

When: April 5, 1 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: In this joint program, adults and young adults will get to try their hand at Albert’s brand of “Cerealism.” Create funky and unique collages with cereal boxes and other printed packages. Supplies are limited, registration required. Free.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

DEEP THROAT

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House

When: April 5, 5 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: This film tells the story of Mark “Deep Throat” Felt (Liam Neeson) the man who leaked information to the press that revealed the truth of President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org