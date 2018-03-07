Hamptons Event Highlights: March 9–12, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 9–12, 2018.

STEP IT UP

Screening: “Step”

When: March 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: This film is the true-life story of a girls’ high-school step team who dream of winning the step competition and becoming the first in their families to graduate from college. There will be a “Dine and Discuss” conversation and discounted dinner at Union Cantina following the screening. Tickets $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

SHEDDING LIGHT ON DARK MATTER

The Hunt for Dark Matter Lecture

When: March 9, 7­ p.m.

Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: This talk by Professor Rouven Essig will review the evidence for dark matter and the exciting scientific quest to uncover its identity.

Contact: 631-668-3377, montaukobservatory.com

MULTIDIMENSIONAL ART

Gallery Talk with Hiroyuki Hamada

When: March 10, 2 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Hamada will discuss and explain his current exhibition. His sculptures and prints are an exploration of conflicting textures, contrasting layers, light and space that find narrative as ethereal non-representational forms, which juxtapose nature and science. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

THINK PINK

Denim & Diamonds

When: March 10, 6:30–10 p.m.

Where: 230 Elm Productions, 230 Elm Street, Southampton

What: Enjoy fabulous food, open bar, DJ Double S Productions, Mirror Photobooth NYC and auctions with award-winning comedian and Emmy Award winning television producer Angela LaGreca. Proceeds benefit The Ellen Hermanson Breast Cancer Center and Ellen’s Well. Tickets $125; $75 for those under 35.

Contact: 631-726-6078, ellenhermanson.org

TRIVIAL PURSUIT

Battle of the Brains

When: March 12, 5:30–7 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: An evening of trivia and friendly competition with host Bob DeStefano. The contest consists of 50 general knowledge questions that teams of four will answer in writing. Register online or by phone.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org