Hamptons Event Highlights: March 9–12, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 9–12, 2018.
STEP IT UP
Screening: “Step”
When: March 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: This film is the true-life story of a girls’ high-school step team who dream of winning the step competition and becoming the first in their families to graduate from college. There will be a “Dine and Discuss” conversation and discounted dinner at Union Cantina following the screening. Tickets $10.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
SHEDDING LIGHT ON DARK MATTER
The Hunt for Dark Matter Lecture
When: March 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk
What: This talk by Professor Rouven Essig will review the evidence for dark matter and the exciting scientific quest to uncover its identity.
Contact: 631-668-3377, montaukobservatory.com
MULTIDIMENSIONAL ART
Gallery Talk with Hiroyuki Hamada
When: March 10, 2 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Hamada will discuss and explain his current exhibition. His sculptures and prints are an exploration of conflicting textures, contrasting layers, light and space that find narrative as ethereal non-representational forms, which juxtapose nature and science. Free.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
THINK PINK
Denim & Diamonds
When: March 10, 6:30–10 p.m.
Where: 230 Elm Productions, 230 Elm Street, Southampton
What: Enjoy fabulous food, open bar, DJ Double S Productions, Mirror Photobooth NYC and auctions with award-winning comedian and Emmy Award winning television producer Angela LaGreca. Proceeds benefit The Ellen Hermanson Breast Cancer Center and Ellen’s Well. Tickets $125; $75 for those under 35.
Contact: 631-726-6078, ellenhermanson.org
TRIVIAL PURSUIT
Battle of the Brains
When: March 12, 5:30–7 p.m.
Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
What: An evening of trivia and friendly competition with host Bob DeStefano. The contest consists of 50 general knowledge questions that teams of four will answer in writing. Register online or by phone.
Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org