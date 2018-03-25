Hamptons Foodie News: Muse + Superica Close, Bistro Été + More Return

by Hampton Eats

March is a time of change and renewal in the Hamptons restaurant scene. This year, new local spots are opening or serving again after winter breaks, while others, sadly, will not return.

Gabby Karan de Felice is set to open another iteration of Tutto il Giorno in the former Muse in the Harbor space, at 16 Main Street in Sag Harbor. “Tutto” has locations in Southampton and Tribeca and, until a couple years ago, on Sag Harbor’s Bay Street.

The opening of the new Tutto, of course, marks the end of Muse in the Harbor’s run in the former whaling village. The restaurant, helmed by chef Matthew Guiffrida, opened in 2012 and was much loved, especially by our own Hamptons Epicure columnist and upcoming cookbook author Stacy Dermont.

In other news, Sag Harbor’s nearby Mexican mainstay, La Superica, is also closing its doors for good after nearly 30 years. The announcement came as the restaurant neared the end of its annual winter break. Owner Ken O’Donnell, who bought the business from original owner Jeff Resnick in 1997, was unable to negotiate a new lease after his previous lease expired this year. Resnick opened La Superica in 1991 and it’s been long successful under both Resnick and O’Donnell.

But it’s not all bad news. Chef Arie Pavlou’s Bistro Été re-opened for the season in Water Mill on March 15. The recent favorite will begin serving Sundays as of Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. Chef Arie has been working on “The Zero,” an entree for Weight Watchers followers, so go give it a try if you’re watching your waist but also want to enjoy good eats—once it actually makes it to the menu.

Sen in Sag Harbor is due to reopen in June. Local sushi fans are eagerly awaiting their return.

Also in Sag Harbor, Page at 63 Main just reopened following a short winter hiatus.

Heard from the grapevines: Shinn Estate’s Red Table Wine was recently named as a New York Times’ “excellent red wines under $20.” Said the Times’ Eric Azimov: “It’s spicy, brambly and precise.” Shinn Estate Vineyards and Farmhouse in Mattituck is remodeling their tasting room, look for a fabu re-opening this spring.

The March 9 Jorma Kaukonen concert at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead sold out weeks in advance. Everybody loves Jorma, but it looks like a trend “fed” by the Suffolk’s new in-house chef, Noah Schwartz, also of noah’s in Greenport. Since the Dan’s Papers review of his Suffolk dinner offerings ran last month, tickets to all shows saw an uptick. Speaking of Suffolk Theater, on August 10, soul legend Mavis Staples will once again play Riverhead. Maaavis is baaack!