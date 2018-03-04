Hamptons Not-for-Profits Team with Area Personalities in March and April

by SOTH Team

East End not-for-profits are surely readying for the busy summer season, but the events continue even now. Here we share two coming in March and April, and sad news about one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer fundraisers.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation will hold their annual fundraiser, Denim and Diamonds, on Saturday, March 10 at 230 Elm Productions in Southampton (230 Elm Street).

The event will include fabulous multi-chef tastings, open bar, DJ Double S Productions, Mirror Photobooth NYC, a silent auction and a live auction with award-winning comedian and Emmy Award-winning television producer Angela LaGreca.

The Foundation will honor Dr. Louis Avvento, Jason and Theresa Belkin and Shirley Ruch.

Proceeds benefit The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, its satellites and Ellen’s Well, a program that provides oncological social worker-led support groups, nutrition, yoga, Reiki and other healing opportunities for breast cancer survivors.

Learn more at ellenhermanson.org.

In other breast cancer org news, News 12 Long Island reporter Shari Einhorn will emcee the North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s 20th Anniversary Pink Pearl Gala on April 27 at East Wind in Wading River (5720 Route 25A).

Einhorn often covers health-related stories for the regional television station. She has served as master of ceremonies for the previous three North Fork Breast Health Coalition galas.

Learn more at northforkbreasthealth.org.

Finally, after 20 years in the Hamptons, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance’s Super Saturday tag sale will take place in Manhattan this September. The new event will have everything from previous Super Saturday events—hands-on shopping with top designers—as well as lots of additions, such as tastings, mixologists, virtual experiences and unique beauty bars. Of course it won’t have everything. Isn’t the Hamptons location a big part of what made it so special?

Still, it’s for a good cause, so don’t let this change stop you from going. We’re assuming Donna Karan and Kelly Ripa will still be there, too.

Learn more at ocrfa.org.