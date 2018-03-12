Harbor Books Owner Taylor Berry Hosts Mar 13 Almond Artists & Writers Dinner

by Food & Drink

Taylor Rose Berry, owner of Harbor Books in Sag Harbor, will be the host of the next Almond Artists & Writers Night dinner in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Berry was born in Babylon Village to two book-loving parents, where she began her own love affair with books at a young age. In an interview with the East Hampton Star, she says, “There are some great pictures of me as a kid on the couch with my mom and my dad on each side of me, all reading.”

For practical reasons, she got into the restaurant industry and worked her way up from busser to general manager. For less practical reasons, Taylor studied everything from Child Psychology to Fashion Design at various institutions including the University of Vermont, New York University and Fashion Institution of Technology.

After exploring her interests for several years, she decided to return to her first passion, books. She now owns the beloved Harbor Books, 2017 Platinum winner of Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Book Store, located at 20 Main Street, Sag Harbor. (631-808-3401, harborbookssgh.com) Her attitude toward visitors plays a large role in the store’s popularity, telling the Star that guests are welcome to pick an interesting read off the shelf, sit down with a coffee and “read the whole damn book for all I care. To me it’s an investment. If you come in and enjoy your time here, you’ll remember my store when there’s a book you need.”

The Artists & Writers dinner is a wonderfully enriching evening of “talking, listening, looking and sharing” at the Almond restaurant. This weekly event is a great chance to taste amazing French cuisine amongst the company of likeminded foodies and culture lovers.

The evening features a family-style, three-course menu created by executive chef and co-owner Jason Weiner. It’s $45 plus gratuity to partake of the conversation and dinner, which includes a glass of local wine or craft beer. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-537-5665.

Almond is located at 1 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, right next door to the future L & W Market. Visit almondrestaurant.com for more info.