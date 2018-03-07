HIFF Now Showing Concert for George Harrison at Bay Street Theater

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) continues its Now Showing series of movie screenings at Bay Street Theater with a special showing of Concert for George, a tribute to the late, great George Harrison. The screening will take place this Saturday, March 10 at 6 p.m.

On November 29, 2002, one year after Harrison’s passing, Olivia Harrison and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a performance tribute in his honor. Held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured songs from Harrison’s solo career and music that he loved, performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and many more.

Directed by David Leland, Concert for George captures stunning renditions of some of the most significant music of the 20th century, including “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Taxman,” and “The Inner Light.” Lynne, Harrison’s longtime friend and collaborator, produced the audio elements of the concert, while Clapton oversaw the entire proceedings as Musical Director. (Check out the trailer below.)

Concert for George received the Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video in 2005 and an incredibly high rating of 95% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Film Threat, an online publication devoted to Indie films, declared the film, “A celebration of Harrison’s own music, as well as the music of those whom he considered himself a fan… [It] features some of the best artists of the 20th century performing some of the best songs of the 20th century.”

Watch Concert for George at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater (1 Bay Street) on Saturday, March 10 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and only $13 for HIFF members. The film is PG-13 for some risqué humor, and it runs 100 minutes long.

To buy tickets or find out more about this event, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.