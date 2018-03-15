Ille Arts Celebrates the Art of the Dog with New Show

Ille Arts Celebrates the Art of the Dog with New Show
Art by Jackie Black, Photo: Courtesy Ille Arts
March 15, 2018 by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons has long been home to a bevy of dog-centric artists and starting this weekend, Ille Arts in Amagansett has a new exhibition celebrating some local standouts in the field while supporting an excellent local rescue group at their artist reception on Saturday, March 17 from 5–8 p.m.

Launching Ille Arts’ spring season of exhibitions, In Dog We Trust features work by Ani Antreasyan, Jackie Black, Don Christensen, Edwina Lucas, Kathryn Lynch, Kathy Rudin, Dinah Maxwell Smith, Billy Sullivan and Kamilla Talbot. Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) is bringing volunteers and their ARF Adoption Van with adoptable pups to the opening reception. And 10 percent of the evening’s sales will be donated to the not-for-profit organization, which has rescued more than 25,000 dogs and cats since 1974.

"All Dogs Go To Heaven" by Edwina Lucas

“All Dogs Go To Heaven” by Edwina Lucas, Courtesy Ille Arts

“I’m very close to ARF,” Ille Arts director Sara De Luca says, explaining her motivations for creating this show. “It’s also the lunar year of the dog this year,” she adds, pointing out that a dog-themed exhibition seemed like the perfect way to start her season.

De Luca notes that one of the exhibiting artists, Jesse Black, came to her with the idea, and she began adding artists who she knew had a passion for their four-legged friends. “Before you know it, we had a nice group show together.”

Guests at the opening on Saturday are encouraged to bring their own dogs and/or leave with a new furry friend!

Ille Arts is located 171 Main Street in Amagansett. Call 631-905-9894 or visit illearts.com.

Related Articles

Eric Fischl hold up the 2015 ARF Pet Calendar, which he designed the cover of.ARF’s 10th Anniversary Calendar Features Cover Art by Eric Fischl "The Day of Fire and Sun" by Barbara ThomasBarbara Thomas Presents ‘The Day’ at Ille Arts Jonathan Morse "Self-Portrait"‘East End Collected3’ Opens April 14 at Southampton Arts Center Volunteer at a Hamptons soup kitchen!Volunteer in the Hamptons: It Takes About a Dozen Villages

BACK TO Artists & Galleries

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo