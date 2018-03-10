Jay-Z Knocks Diddy off Forbes’ ‘Wealthiest Hip Hop Artists’ Throne

by SOTH Team

East Hampton music-industry royalty Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted a bash after the 90th Academy Awards last Sunday at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. The star-studded party celebrated Mary J. Blige, who received two Oscar nominations for Mudbound.

In other Jay-Z news, the superstar just bumped East Hampton neighbor Sean “Diddy” Combs from the top spot on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists. Jay-Z’s net worth is estimated at $900 million, while Combs ranked second with $825 million.

This is the first time in seven years that Combs hasn’t snagged first place. Says Diddy, “Together we rise!”

In other Diddy news, the mogul honored his late friend Biggie Smalls, AKA the Notorious B.I.G., AKA Christopher Wallace with a tweet on the 21st anniversary of his death on Friday. He shared photographs of the two of them together during happy times.

A new docu-series executive produced by Jay-Z, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, will investigate the themes of “race, politics, power, money, and the criminal justice system” surrounding Martin’s death and its aftermath. The series will premiere in July on the Paramount Network.

Beyoncé has been nominated for Favorite Female Artist at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, which will air Saturday, March 25.