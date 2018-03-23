Jennifer Lopez Shares Bizarre Beauty Secret in Harper’s Bazaar

by SOTH Team

In her recent, March 15 interview in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez shares some of the bizarre beauty secrets that keep her looking young. And let’s be real: the 48-year-old pop icon and actress does indeed look amazing for her age—or any age for that matter. So maybe we shouldn’t judge.

At one point in the lengthy interview, conducted at her Bel Air estate, Lopez opens up about eight linen pillows in a den near her kitchen, each of them embroidered with an affirmation. The sayings include, Harper’s writes, “no limits but the sky,” “life is short, live your dream” and “I am youthful and timeless at every age.”

While acknowledging “I know it’s funny,” Lopez told Harper’s about the importance of such affirmations and how they help her be the goddess she somehow manages to be when most stars have begun their decline, at least physically. “I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day,” she told Harper’s. “It sounds like clichéd bulls__t, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

Beau Alex Rodriguez later told the magazine, “She really leans in to the big fundamentals, like getting her rest, eight to 10 hours,” adding, “She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. She lives a very clean life.”

We can also assume Lopez’s “workaholic” lifestyle helps keep her in such brilliant shape. “I watched her singing and dancing and practicing until one in the morning the other night,” Rodriguez said, describing her recent pre-Super Bowl concert prep: “She kept saying, ‘Let’s run through it again.’ I think I heard her say that 45 times. Her thirst for perfection is just awesome to watch.”

The article makes a good case for Lopez and Rodriguez having a truly happy relationship and she hasn’t ruled out marriage with the baseball great.

“I do believe in marriage,” she told Harper’s. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

Read the complete Jennifer Lopez interview at harpersbazaar.com.