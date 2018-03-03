Julianne Moore, Husband Bart Freundlich Join ‘After the Wedding’ Remake

by SOTH Team

Montauker Julianne Moore has signed on to star in another English remake of a classic foreign film, her most recent being Gloria which premieres later this year. This time it’s Susanne Bier’s Oscar-nominated Danish drama After the Wedding. The remake will be directed by Moore’s husband Bart Freundlich, known for his work on Wolves, The Rebound, Mozart in the Jungle and The Myth of Fingerprint.

Joel Michaels and Silvio Muraglia will produce the film through Paradox Studios, and production will begin in the spring. The studio is also financing the remake. “We are overjoyed to have Bart as a partner in this project that has been a long time labor of love,” the two said in a statement. “He’s reimagined a brilliant retelling of Susanne Bier’s acclaimed and potent drama. We are further blessed to be working with Julianne Moore whose remarkable talent brings depth and sincerity to every role she portrays.”

Freundlich’s reimagined version will cast the two main characters as women and be set in New York. The remake will open with an orphanage on the outskirts of Calcutta where viewers meet Isabel, the head of the orphanage who has dedicated her life to taking care of the children. With the fear of being unable to keep the orphanage afloat, she tracks down a potential benefactor who will only talk business face-to-face in New York City. When she arrives in the city, she meets her benefactor, a millionaire media tycoon named Theresa Young, played by Moore, who has a loving husband and three beautiful children, one of which is betrothed. Unbeknownst to the lead characters, a mystery will unfold after the wedding.

Cornerstone Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution. They commenced sales at the European Film Market in Berlin late February. The CAA will oversee the US rights. Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added, “Bart has written an emotional powerhouse of a screenplay. It’s compelling and heart-breaking but incredibly human. It’s a stand out piece and we are thrilled to be introducing it to buyers at Berlin.”