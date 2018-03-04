Khanh Sports, Shine and Second Nature Lease New Hamptons Locations

by Real Estate

Manhattan Skyline Management Corp., one of New York City’s leading real estate organizations, has recently signed several long-term leases in the Hamptons for new locations from popular and successful local brands, including Khanh Sports, Shine and Second Nature.

“We’re always happy to work with local business in the Hamptons as they expand their reach in the area and continue their long term commitments to the community,” said Joshua Roth, Vice President of Retail Leasing for Manhattan Skyline Management Corp. “These three brands have all been mainstays in the Hamptons for a long time, and have strong customer followings. We are sure these new locations will serve them well, each with great visibility and foot traffic.”

Khanh Sports, a specialty shop focusing on bike, skate, pool and surf gear, will open their third location in the Hamptons at 2454A Main Street, Bridgehampton. The store was first established in 1997 by Khanh Ngo, a year-round East Hampton resident, and this newest location features 228-square-feet of space with 10-feet of frontage on Main Street in the heart of Bridgehampton’s main shopping corridor.

In the neighboring space at 2454B Main Street, Shine, a women’s clothing and accessories store, is opening its second Hamptons location, in a 592-square-foot space with 16-feet of frontage on the busy thoroughfare. Shine’s first location is in Montauk, and the store is owned and operated by Montauk Flighthouse LLC, a locally-owned family business established in 1970, which also owns Homeport, Capt. Kid, Pier Group and Fish City.

At 78B Park Place, East Hampton, Second Nature, a one-stop market for natural, organic and specialty health needs, has signed a long-term lease. Second Nature has long been a part of the East Hampton community and also has a popular Southampton location. Serving all local, summer and year-round Hamptons’ residents, the new market has 722-square-feet of ground floor space with an additional 1,200-square-feet of basement space and 10-feet of frontage on Park Place.

Roth represented the landlord on all leases and Hal Zwick, Director of Commercial Real Estate at Town & Country Real Estate, represented Khanh Sports and Second Nature.