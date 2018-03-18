Matt Lauer and Wife Reduce Price of Noyac Home ‘Serenity in Sag Harbor’

by Laura Euler

Beleaguered Hamptonites Matt Lauer and wife Annette Roque have cut the price of their Noyac home once more.

The couple listed their lovely 25-acre spread in Noyac, on Deerfield Road, back in July 2016, after they closed on the sale of Strongheart, Richard Gere’s former North Haven estate. Asking price was $18 million. No one bit, so the price was cut by $1 million in September, 2016. Then the price was chopped to $14.9 million in June of last year. Listing agent Susan Breitenbach at Corcoran tends to be very realistic about cutting prices on laggard properties, but it’s entirely possible that Lauer and Roque have had more on their minds.

Why hasn’t the Lauer property sold? It’s not an easy sell, we suppose, in the less than tony environs of Noyac, uh, we mean Sag Harbor. But no one could object to the beautiful grounds. The main property is 25 acres, comprised of two lots—15 acres with the house on it and a 10-acre building lot. There’s a huge 70’x20’ gunite pool with a pool house and tennis court. The rolling green lawns and pretty gardens were designed by Miranda Brooks.

The 8,000 square foot house, with six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, is also beautiful, in our estimation, but possibly too idiosyncratic. The interiors, by designer Muriel Brandolini, feature fabulous lighting fixtures, bold use of color and pattern (including hand-painted wallpaper), and classic mid–century furniture. Although many of the well-heeled expect to do renovations when purchasing a new home, we’ve heard time and again that buyers today don’t want to bother; that they want something they can move into immediately. Maybe the interiors need a make-under, with plenty of white paint employed. Seems a shame, but sometimes it’s necessary.

Will the newest price point of $12.75 million be enough to do the trick and attract a sale? Stay tuned.

