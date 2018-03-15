Montauk Playhouse Foundation Announces 2018 Gala Honorees

by Scoop Team

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation has announced their 2018 Gala honorees, Lisa DeVeglio and Roger Feit. The MPCCF says they’re celebrating Montauk’s “authentic, generous spirit” by honoring DeVeglio and Feit—exemplary citizens who have given much to the community by donating time, energy and resources to improve the lives of Montauk’s residents.

DeVeglio has been on the MPCCF’s Board of Directors since it was founded in 1999. She served as the board president for seven years and currently serves as President Emeritus. Additionally, DeVeglio has supported Freedom Fighter Outdoors and the Fresh Air Fund, nonprofits whose mission it is to organize empowering outdoor activities for veterans and underprivileged children respectively.

She owned Willow boutique in downtown Montauk for 18 years, and is now employed by the McCoy Bus Company, where she has driven the local school bus route for 15 years. DeVeglio and her husband Bob—known to many as “Bing”—live in Camp Hero. They have two grown daughters, Cory and Leah, who reside in California.

Feit is a founding member of the East End Foundation, which offers financial and emotional assistance to those dealing with cancer, chronic medical conditions and other tragedies. Their annual ‘Rell Sunn Surf Benefit’ at Ditch Plains has raised thousands of dollars for local families. The owner/operator of Treewise, which provides organic plant healthcare on commercial and residential properties, Feit and his wife Beth live in Ditch Plains with their three children.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 4, the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation Gala will feature live music from Nancy Atlas and Friends. The event will also serve as a kick off to construction of the long-anticipated Cultural Arts and Aquatic Centers at the Playhouse, a home for the arts, education, athletics and human services in Montauk. The center currently offers a gymnasium, childcare center, a senior nutrition and day care center, as well as hosting special events for Montauk’s residents and visitors.

Find more information on the MPCCF Gala and other upcoming events, as well as updates on the capital campaign, at montaukplayhouse.org.