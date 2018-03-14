Celebrate National Pi Day with Dan’s Best Pizza Pies on the East End

Today is National Pi Day, and no that’s not a typo, it’s a math thing. For those who can’t remember back to high school geometry, pi is defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. This ratio is always roughly 3.14, but the full number goes on forever.
In 2009, the House of Representatives declared March 14 (or 3.14) as National Pi Day, and the only way to celebrate in New York, is by ordering a large pizza pie. Other places may prefer to party with a cherry pie or shepherd’s pie, but when living in the state boasting the world’s best pizza, why eat anything else? From pepperoni to grandma to barbecue chicken, pizza has established itself as one of the most versatile and delicious meals in the American food industry, and the East End has plenty of great places to get it.
The Hamptons and North Fork offer a wide selection of incredible local pizzerias and top-quality pies, but there’s only one way to know which ones are the best of the best. Sink those teeth into Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Pizza on the East End.
Hamptons
Platinum
Citarella (all locations)
20 Hampton Road, Southampton (Also in Bridgehampton, East Hampton)
631-283-6600, citarella.com
Gold
American Pie Pizzeria
2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-613-6177, hamptonsamericanpie.com
Silver
La Capannina
364 Montauk Highway, Wainscott
631-259-6277, lacapanninapizza.com
Bronze
Cappelletti Italian Grill
3284 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-7800, cappellettirestaurant.com
North Fork
Platinum
Michelangelo of Eastport
31455 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-298-0230, facebook.com/pages/Michelangelo-of-Eastport/116033105090888
Gold
Grana
1556 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-2844, granajamesport.com
Silver
Michelangelo of Mattituck
10095 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4100, facebook.com/MichelangeloMattituck
Bronze
Pagano’s Pizza
46455 Middle Road #103, Southold
631-765-3400, paganosli.com