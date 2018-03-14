Celebrate National Pi Day with Dan’s Best Pizza Pies on the East End

by Dan's Best of the Best

Today is National Pi Day, and no that’s not a typo, it’s a math thing. For those who can’t remember back to high school geometry, pi is defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. This ratio is always roughly 3.14, but the full number goes on forever.

In 2009, the House of Representatives declared March 14 (or 3.14) as National Pi Day, and the only way to celebrate in New York, is by ordering a large pizza pie. Other places may prefer to party with a cherry pie or shepherd’s pie, but when living in the state boasting the world’s best pizza, why eat anything else? From pepperoni to grandma to barbecue chicken, pizza has established itself as one of the most versatile and delicious meals in the American food industry, and the East End has plenty of great places to get it.

The Hamptons and North Fork offer a wide selection of incredible local pizzerias and top-quality pies, but there’s only one way to know which ones are the best of the best. Sink those teeth into Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Pizza on the East End.

Hamptons

Platinum

Citarella (all locations)

20 Hampton Road, Southampton (Also in Bridgehampton, East Hampton)

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Gold

American Pie Pizzeria

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-613-6177, hamptonsamericanpie.com

Silver

La Capannina

364 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

631-259-6277, lacapanninapizza.com

Bronze

Cappelletti Italian Grill

3284 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-7800, cappellettirestaurant.com

North Fork

Platinum

Michelangelo of Eastport

31455 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-298-0230, facebook.com/pages/Michelangelo-of-Eastport/116033105090888

Gold

Grana

1556 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-2844, granajamesport.com

Silver

Michelangelo of Mattituck

10095 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4100, facebook.com/MichelangeloMattituck

Bronze

Pagano’s Pizza

46455 Middle Road #103, Southold

631-765-3400, paganosli.com