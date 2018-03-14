North Fork Bridal Shoppe – A Full Service Bridal Boutique

North Fork Bridal Shoppe
March 14, 2018 by Wedding Showcase

North Fork Bridal Shoppe is a full service bridal boutique committed to offering an exquisite collection of bridal attire and accessories from today’s top wedding fashion designers.

Whether you want your look to be vintage, modern, simple, or glamorous, our stunning collection is bound to have something that suits your taste.

They also offer headpieces, veils, jewelry and shoes to make all your dreams come true!

Call North Fork Bridal Shoppe for private VIB (Very Important Bride) appointments for brides who would like a more intimate bridal shopping experience.

Contact North Fork Bridal Shoppe today for more information.

5768 Route 25A – Unit R
Wading River, NY 11792
631-886-2616
northforkbridalshoppe.com

