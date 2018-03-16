North Fork Event Highlights: March 17–21, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 17–21, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

CERTIFIED FRESH

Riverhead Farmers’ Market

When: March 17, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Indoor Farmers’ Market, 117 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Returning every Saturday until the end of March, Riverhead’s indoor farmers market offers a wide variety of vendors selling everything from bread and grains to fish, produce and handmade items.

Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

WHAT’S THE STITCH?

National Quilting Day Celebration

When: March 17, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Hallie Bond will present a lecture on “Material Remains,” delving into the lives of twentieth century women in rural upstate New York and examining the quilts, towels and mittens left behind. Needlework items and embroidery demonstrations will be available for viewing until 3 p.m. Free.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

BILLY JOEL’S BOYS

The Lords of 52nd Street

When: March 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Billy Joel’s original band will perform his greatest hits, that they themselves recorded in the ‘70s and ‘80s, as well as some St. Patrick’s Day favorites. Tickets $35–$49.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

TAKING STOCK

“The China Hustle” with Q&A

When: March 19, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: With Chinese indexes demonstrating explosive growth in 2008, China suddenly emerged as a gold rush opportunity with one caveat: U.S. investors were prohibited from investing directly in the country’s market. Makeshift solutions led to a market frenzy until one investor discovered the massive web of fraud left in its wake. Dr. Juan Carlos Conesa, head of the Stony Brook Economics Department will speak after the screening. Tickets $7.

Contact: portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

PICTURING PEACE

Guided Imagery for Relaxation

When: March 21, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: Guided imagery is a gentle but powerful technique that focuses and directs the imagination in proactive and positive ways. Join Loretta Dalia, LMT, from the Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, as she guides participants through simple relaxation techniques that can help reduce tension and manage daily stress. Call to register.

Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org