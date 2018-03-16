North Fork Event Highlights: March 17–21, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 17–21, 2018.
CERTIFIED FRESH
Riverhead Farmers’ Market
When: March 17, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Indoor Farmers’ Market, 117 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Returning every Saturday until the end of March, Riverhead’s indoor farmers market offers a wide variety of vendors selling everything from bread and grains to fish, produce and handmade items.
Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
WHAT’S THE STITCH?
National Quilting Day Celebration
When: March 17, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Hallie Bond will present a lecture on “Material Remains,” delving into the lives of twentieth century women in rural upstate New York and examining the quilts, towels and mittens left behind. Needlework items and embroidery demonstrations will be available for viewing until 3 p.m. Free.
Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com
BILLY JOEL’S BOYS
The Lords of 52nd Street
When: March 17, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Billy Joel’s original band will perform his greatest hits, that they themselves recorded in the ‘70s and ‘80s, as well as some St. Patrick’s Day favorites. Tickets $35–$49.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
TAKING STOCK
“The China Hustle” with Q&A
When: March 19, 7–9 p.m.
Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson
What: With Chinese indexes demonstrating explosive growth in 2008, China suddenly emerged as a gold rush opportunity with one caveat: U.S. investors were prohibited from investing directly in the country’s market. Makeshift solutions led to a market frenzy until one investor discovered the massive web of fraud left in its wake. Dr. Juan Carlos Conesa, head of the Stony Brook Economics Department will speak after the screening. Tickets $7.
Contact: portjeffdocumentaryseries.com
PICTURING PEACE
Guided Imagery for Relaxation
When: March 21, 6–7 p.m.
Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
What: Guided imagery is a gentle but powerful technique that focuses and directs the imagination in proactive and positive ways. Join Loretta Dalia, LMT, from the Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, as she guides participants through simple relaxation techniques that can help reduce tension and manage daily stress. Call to register.
Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org