North Fork Event Highlights: March 24–29, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 24–29, 2018.

FINE WINE

Masterclass Featuring Bordeaux

When: March 24, 1–3 p.m.

Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Each person will taste several vintages of each wine and be treated to an explanation of the winemaking style utilized to create it. The class will focus specifically on Bordeaux. Light artisanal pairings will accompany each flight. Tickets $50.

Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com

SCREENING WITH A SCREENWRITER

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

When: March 26, 7–9 p.m.

Where: The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

What: Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me is the first major documentary to examine Davis’s vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress in 20th century America. Laurence Maslon, the screenwriter /co-producer, will speak after the film. Tickets $7.

Contact: portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

READING WITH AN AUTHOR

Meet the Author: Diana R. Gordon

When: March 27, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

What: The author of Village of Immigrants: Latinos in an Emerging America will speak about her book, which examines Greenport’s Hispanic population, including their stories, hopes and fears. Free.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.com

BREW, Q&A

Thursday Night Trivia

When: March 29, 5:15–8 p.m.

Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic

What: This snapshot trivia night is free to play, and the winning team (six person limit) receives a $50 gift card to the brewery. A $10 food and beer combo special will be available to participants.

Contact: 631-477-110, greenportbrew.com

JAZZ HANDS

The Interplay Jazz Orchestra

When: March 29, 7–9:30 p.m.

Where: The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook

What: The Interplay Jazz Orchestra will play original compositions as part of the Swing into Spring mini-festival. Tickets $20, seniors $15, students, $10, free for kids under 12.

Contact: 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.com