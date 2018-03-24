North Fork Event Highlights: March 24–29, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 24–29, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
FINE WINE
Masterclass Featuring Bordeaux
When: March 24, 1–3 p.m.
Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Each person will taste several vintages of each wine and be treated to an explanation of the winemaking style utilized to create it. The class will focus specifically on Bordeaux. Light artisanal pairings will accompany each flight. Tickets $50.
Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com
SCREENING WITH A SCREENWRITER
Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me
When: March 26, 7–9 p.m.
Where: The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook
What: Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me is the first major documentary to examine Davis’s vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress in 20th century America. Laurence Maslon, the screenwriter /co-producer, will speak after the film. Tickets $7.
Contact: portjeffdocumentaryseries.com
READING WITH AN AUTHOR
Meet the Author: Diana R. Gordon
When: March 27, 6:30–8 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead
What: The author of Village of Immigrants: Latinos in an Emerging America will speak about her book, which examines Greenport’s Hispanic population, including their stories, hopes and fears. Free.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.com
BREW, Q&A
Thursday Night Trivia
When: March 29, 5:15–8 p.m.
Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic
What: This snapshot trivia night is free to play, and the winning team (six person limit) receives a $50 gift card to the brewery. A $10 food and beer combo special will be available to participants.
Contact: 631-477-110, greenportbrew.com
JAZZ HANDS
The Interplay Jazz Orchestra
When: March 29, 7–9:30 p.m.
Where: The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook
What: The Interplay Jazz Orchestra will play original compositions as part of the Swing into Spring mini-festival. Tickets $20, seniors $15, students, $10, free for kids under 12.
Contact: 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.com