North Fork Event Highlights: March 9–11, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 9–11, 2018.

HIGH ART

Cannabis Art Show Opening Reception

When: March 9, 5–7 p.m.

Where: East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Meet the artists of the gallery’s newest show, Cannabis: Herb of the Hour. The event is free, and refreshments will be served.

Contact: 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

EGGCEPTIONAL EMBROIDERY

Silk Ribbon Embroidery Easter Egg Class

When: March 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: This is a 3-D wool class with embroidery using silk ribbon. Participants will learn to make irises, tulips and roses using 4 mm and 7 mm silk ribbon. Construction methods will be discussed and demonstrated. Wool and silk ribbon for one egg is included. Tickets $45.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

IN NEED OF A TRIM

Hair in Concert: 50th Anniversary Celebration

When: March 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: The Broadway musical that introduced rock n’ roll to the theatrical stage! Hair examines a group of 60s-era youth struggling for generational and personal identity, dealing with the Vietnam War and exploring drugs and the sexual revolution. Tickets $25–$65.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

NEW U2 2U

2U The Joshua Tree Show

When: March 10, 8–10 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: 2U faithfully recreates a U2 live show in every way. Their hit songs are performed to utter perfection. It’s a must-see show for any U2 super fan or casual listener. Tickets $35–$39.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

WHITE, ROSÉ OR RED

Wine 101

When: March 11, 1­–3 p.m.

Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: The class will discuss the basics of wine making, wine tasting, the Long Island wine region and the history of Martha Clara Vineyards. Seats are limited and must be reserved in advance. Tickets $25.

Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com