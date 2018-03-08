North Fork Event Highlights: March 9–11, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 9–11, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
HIGH ART
Cannabis Art Show Opening Reception
When: March 9, 5–7 p.m.
Where: East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Meet the artists of the gallery’s newest show, Cannabis: Herb of the Hour. The event is free, and refreshments will be served.
Contact: 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org
EGGCEPTIONAL EMBROIDERY
Silk Ribbon Embroidery Easter Egg Class
When: March 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: This is a 3-D wool class with embroidery using silk ribbon. Participants will learn to make irises, tulips and roses using 4 mm and 7 mm silk ribbon. Construction methods will be discussed and demonstrated. Wool and silk ribbon for one egg is included. Tickets $45.
Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com
IN NEED OF A TRIM
Hair in Concert: 50th Anniversary Celebration
When: March 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue
What: The Broadway musical that introduced rock n’ roll to the theatrical stage! Hair examines a group of 60s-era youth struggling for generational and personal identity, dealing with the Vietnam War and exploring drugs and the sexual revolution. Tickets $25–$65.
Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
NEW U2 2U
2U The Joshua Tree Show
When: March 10, 8–10 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: 2U faithfully recreates a U2 live show in every way. Their hit songs are performed to utter perfection. It’s a must-see show for any U2 super fan or casual listener. Tickets $35–$39.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
WHITE, ROSÉ OR RED
Wine 101
When: March 11, 1–3 p.m.
Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: The class will discuss the basics of wine making, wine tasting, the Long Island wine region and the history of Martha Clara Vineyards. Seats are limited and must be reserved in advance. Tickets $25.
Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com