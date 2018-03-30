Parrish Art Museum Announces Spring Fling 2018 Fundraiser

by Artists & Galleries

The Parrish Art Museum has announced its annual Spring Fling, a community celebration, fundraiser and networking event. This year’s event features live music, a silent auction, photo booth, open bar and hors d’oeuvres catered by Elegant Affairs. It all takes place on Saturday, April 21 at the Parrish.

Spring Fling, which began at the Parrish in the 1990s, raises over $100,000 annually for education programs, including Access Parrish, an ongoing initiative that offers learning experiences specifically designed for youth and adults with varied needs and abilities, including children on the autism spectrum and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and Parkinson’s Disease, as well as their caretakers. In addition, the event supports museum programs, such as weekly open studios for families and teens, bilingual family tours, after school art workshops and our annual Student Exhibition showcasing student artwork from over 30 regional elementary, middle and high schools.

The Spring Fling dance party takes place in the Lichtenstein Theater with live music by NOIZ. The genre-diverse band has been featured on Fox 5 Good Day NY, headlined at Diddy’s restaurant and provided backup vocals on the debut solo album of Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child.

The silent auction offers unique goods and services donated by the East End business and professional community, including a round of golf for four at Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club, four tickets to a taping of Dr. Oz, a stand up paddle board lesson from Paddle Diva, gift certificates to local restaurants, fitness and spa treatments, wine baskets, luxury items and more.

Guests can also peruse the Parrish galleries. The two exhibitions on view are “Image Building: How Photography Transforms Architecture” and “Five and Forward.”

Tickets are $200, $150 for Parrish members and $100 for young professionals, ages 21–35 with a valid ID. All tickets purchased after April 17, 2018 will be $225. Last year’s event sold out quickly, so early ticket purchase is recommended.

Spring Fling takes place on Saturday, April 21 from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm at the Parrish Art Museum. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 631-283-2118 x150 or by going to at parrishart.org.