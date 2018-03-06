Dancing Dreams Doc ‘Perfectly Normal for Me’ in ReelAbilities Festival

by SOTH Team

Hampton Bays resident and filmmaker Catherine Tambini will attend a red carpet premiere for her documentary film Perfectly Normal for Me as part of the ReelAbilities: New York Disabilities Film Festival at Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan (34 Amsterdam Avenue) this Friday, March 9 at 3 p.m. The film features Sag Harbor resident Joann Ferrara and Dancing Dreams, the nonprofit dance program she founded.

Perfectly Normal for Me offers an intimate look at Dancing Dreams, a unique after school dance program in Queens where kids with a variety of physical and developmental challenges pair with teenage volunteer helpers to create an inclusive environment too often absent in the world.

The red carpet premiere is already sold out, but the festival will offer four more screenings before its conclusion on Wednesday, March 14. The second screening, with Unstuck: An OCD Kids Movie, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 11 at the Central Queens & Samuel Field Y in Forest Hills. Later on Sunday, a 3:30 p.m. screening will run a little closer to home at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington (423 Park Avenue).

On Monday, March 12, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ David Rubenstein Atrium in Manhattan (1883 Broadway) has a free screening of Perfectly Normal for Me at 7:30 p.m. Finally, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, the film screens one more time for free at Viscardi Center Multimedia Learning Center in Albertson (201 I U Willets Road).

Founded in 2007 by the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York is the largest festival in the country dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories and artistic expressions of people with different abilities.

Find tickets for screenings and more info about the ReelAbilities: New York Disabilities Film Festival at reelabilities.org.