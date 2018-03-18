‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 10 Promises More Drama

by SOTH team

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City is returning with its momentous 10th season, and by the look of the trailer, it’s not going to disappoint. Our local ladies—Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer—and their Hamptons loving pals—Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer—are continuing to clash and cry, laugh and drink, and flirt and fight like nobody’s business.

Here’s what we’ve gleaned from the RHONY Season 10 trailer and learned so far from Bravo and the gossip rags:

On the positive side, the gang takes a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to lend a hand and gasp about the terrible conditions there. And, it appears by Bethenny’s “feliz navidad” greeting, that they visited for Christmas.

As seen in the trailer, Carole trains hard and runs in the New York City Marathon, but her efforts apparently played a part in a split from bestie Bethenny, who focused on her B Strong charity. “Things turned acrimonious while filming,” Us Weekly reports, after Carole began standing up for Tinsley, who joined the cast last year for Season 9. A source told Us Weekly, “Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” which has become very tight in the new season.

Bethenny points out in the trailer, “I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be.” On her end, Carole says, “Every time we’re together you’re aggressive with me.”

Speaking of Carole and Tinsley, it also looks like Carole’s much younger boyfriend Adam Kenworthy may be straying this season. “Adam says, ‘I went on a date with someone and I like her,'” Carole tells a shocked Tinsley in the trailer. Perhaps her marathon hurt more than just friendships!

Tinsley, on the other hand, looks like she has a joyous reunion with her boyfriend, coupon king Scott Kluth, after two months apart, though we also know the pair split up last fall, so don’t expect them to last long. The two met on a blind date, thanks to Carole, last season. Tinsley also appears to have put her first-season politeness behind her—she’s raging and screaming at Sonja in one scene, and it’s unlikely that’s the only time she finally speaks her mind.

Of course we also know that recently divorced Luann had a very difficult year, which plays out in the new season. The Sag Harbor resident was arrested in Palm Beach last December. Palm Beach Post reported that she received “felony charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.” The incident led to a stint in rehab, and we’ll get to see much of this dramatic story in the weekly show.

They also try to make it look like someone dies at a fancy costume party, but we think it’s safe to assume it’s a murder mystery, whodunit gathering—unless Bethenny really is a total sociopath. Her reaction: “Help him, I have a fritter in my hand.”

We also get at least a brief look at Jill Zarin and Bethenny reunited—sadly it’s at the funeral for Jill’s longtime loving husband Bobby Zarin, who died on January 13. There’s really nothing funny to say here. Bobby was a good man and it’s a tragic loss.

Meanwhile, Dorinda has some more outrageously slurred drunken moments and more fights with Sonja. She also gets a cake in the face, but it’s by her own hand, so who really knows what that’s about?

Sonja is still Sonja, returning with more lewd and quotable quips, such as “This is the money move! Tuck in your penises!” and asking one guy, “Are you sure you’re not bisexual?” When he replies that he’s definitely not, she retorts, “If I buy you something will you get sexual?”

Most of this is just from a two and a half minute trailer, so we can only imagine what this anniversary season has in store. Who’s excited to watch?

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. The first episode features the ladies dressed up for a Halloween party (pictured at top of page).