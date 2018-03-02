Robert Downey Jr. Helps Push ‘Infinity War’ Release Ahead One Week

East Hampton homeowner Robert Downey Jr., also known as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, seems to have given movie fans a gift yesterday by convincing Marvel Studios via Twitter to push up the Avengers: Infinity War global release date by a week—from May 4, 2018 to April 27, 2018.
Whether it was pre-planned or not, the narrative went like this: Marvel Studios tweeted one of their regular Infinity War trailer promos on Thursday, asking, “On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th?”
In response, the star tweeted back, “Any chance I could see it earlier?”
To which Marvel Studios responded, “That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.” The studio then added, “Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th.”
Any chance I could see it earlier?
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
For those who don’t already know, the Hamptons is a hotbed of Avengers stars. As we said, Robert Downey Jr. owns a home in East Hampton, while Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts, own houses in Amagansett. We’ve also had visits from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Ant-Man Paul Rudd and Rocket Roccoon actor Bradley Cooper from Guardians of the Galaxy—a cosmic team which will show up in Infinity War.
A number of Marvel Studios’ biggest Infinity War players also recently gathered to debut some of the exciting merch and toys relating to the new Avengers film. As part of Marvel’s massive new charity campaign, Marvel: The Universe Unites, the super-heroic actors will participate in a series of social media challenges to raise money for “charities that support children and families impacted by serious illness.”