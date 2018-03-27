See All of Count Olaf’s Disguises from ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

by SOTH Team

East Hampton homeowner Neil Patrick Harris is back as the dastardly and villainous Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 on Netflix this Friday, March 30.

To celebrate this stupendous occasion, Netflix just released a video showing Harris’s Count Olaf in his many disguises, used in his attempts to steal the Baudelaire orphans’ inheritance. We just can’t get enough of this character, which the local actor does so much better than Jim Carey‘s film version. We just love Count Olaf’s disguise/character Stephano—Montgomery Montgomery’s replacement lab assistant (you can see him at 0:15 in the video)—who, among the many others, really shows off Harris’s versatility as a character actor.

We shared the show’s teaser trailer back in February, but the full Season 2 trailer has since been released, and things just aren’t getting easier for poor Violet, Klaus and Sunny (Baudelaire orphans). After being moved from guardian to guardian, with disastrous results at every turn, the kids are now headed to Prufrock Prepatory School. Would you be shocked to learn things don’t go so well there, either?

Watch the full A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 trailer below to see what’s coming to Netflix this Friday.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), the show has wonderful production design and storytelling throughout. Harris is charismatic and captivating in all his flamboyant, evil glory. It also stars Patrick Warburton (David Puddy on Seinfeld) as narrator Lemony Snicket, Malina Weissman as Violet, and Louis Hynes as Klaus.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, so now is a great time to catch up before Friday, if you’re able.