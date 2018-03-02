Shop ‘Til You Drop: Make Your East End Home Summer Ready

by Shop 'Til You Drop

The countdown to summer begins. If, before you can get comfortable in your summer digs, you need some work done—a cabinet here, a new paint job there—you’ve come to the right place.

Sometimes a home isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixed…. The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) will be hosting Lucky in Love, an after-hours adoption event and vaccine clinic offering low cost vaccines to the community on Friday, March 16 from 4–8 p.m. ARF will be offering rabies, DA2PP, Bordetella, FVRCP and microchipping for $10 each in addition to giveaways and a photo booth. Cats and dogs only. 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Ciuffo Cabinetry’s Vice President, Joe Ciuffo, was recently inducted into the 2018 Class of 30 Under 30 by National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). The NKBA CEO said in the statement, “This group of outstanding young professionals represents the future of the industry.” Sounds like the type of place you’d trust to realize your remodeling dream, right? They also have an in-house install team, which coordinates with all contractors and sub-contractors on site. As if those facts aren’t enough: Ciuffo Cabinetry has been filling the custom cabinetry needs of Long Island and the Tri-State area for more than 100 years—since when Woodrow Wilson was president. 631-586-5976, ciuffocabinetry.com

If you need to move some things out of your home before the rental season beings (or maybe you’re moving, either within the Hamptons or to the Hamptons), Despatch of Southampton Moving and Storage has the experience you’re looking for. Since 1957 this Dan’s Papers Best of the Best company has moved thousands of families on the East End and now maintains two full-service storage facilities, one in Southampton and another in Bridgehampton. After making a name for itself as a family-operated business, word spread of its professional and friendly service. Soon it satisfied customers in New York City and throughout the Tri-State area. 631-283-3000, despatchmovers.com

Queens-born John Fasano is a decorative artist by trade. After studying interior decorative finishing in New York, Fasano went into business for himself. Today, he continues to work for interior designers, builders and architects from his studio in East Hampton. What sets Fasano Painting apart is its stunning decorative interior painting, the hand-painted ceilings and the spray system for slat board walls and coffered ceilings, which leave a brushless finish. Fasano will even do hand-painted murals. johnfasano.com

With 15 years of experience, Wilmer Gutierrez, owner of Gutierrez Home Improvement Inc., will personally estimate your projects (for free), supervise work on a day-to-day basis and consult with you on every aspect of the job from start to finish. Gutierrez Home Improvement Inc. offers a wide variety of interior and exterior services to renovate your home or business, including, but not limited to, kitchen remodeling, all phases of painting, decks, siding, framing, sheet rock, power wash and trim work. No project is ever too big or too small. 631-664-5191, gutierrezhomeimprovement.com

Are you building a new home? Looking for the right company to do your remodel? Or maybe you’re looking to renovate a commercial space? JJ Carpentry & Construction, with more than 20 years experience, has a skilled team of builders who can take your construction project from start to finish. Check out their website, j-jcarpentry.com, for picture galleries showing some of their great work. There’s even a gallery of tree houses…. Call Juan at 917-684-5275 or Jose at 631-561-5563.

With an unparalleled reputation for exceptionally high standards and nearly 60 years of experience, family-owned Trunzo Building Contractors has executed work for both locally and nationally recognized architects. Trunzo operates their own 8,000–square–foot woodworking, millwork, cabinet and furniture shop right in East Hampton to produce the custom moldings, doors, cabinets, stairs, garden structures, furniture and architectural woodworking that go into the homes they build. 585-324-5025, trunzobuilding.com