Shop ‘Til You Drop: Spending Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Now that we’re back into Daylight Saving Time, stay out late and shop. Whether you’re hitting Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Patchogue or holding out for the parades next week, there are plenty of ways to spend those greenbacks.

Hampton Coffee Company keeps it green year-round with solar panels on the roof of the Water Mill café (visit to see a real-time demonstration of it producing electricity), company-wide use of super-energy efficient LED light bulbs, recyclable Single Kups, etc. Treat yourself to something green during March: Leprechaun Latte, Irish Crème Coffee and festive green and white cookies. While you’re there, grab a box of Hampton Classic blend K-cups, so you can enjoy Hampton Coffee’s signature taste from the comfort of your own home. hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Pick your greens—spinach, broccoli, peppers, etc.—at Schiavoni’s Market in Sag Harbor! Through March, IGA offers 20% off all produce on Wednesdays as part of their Winter Avalanche deals. schiavonismarket.com

Get ready to save some green when The Exchange Thrift Shop opens in Bridgehampton on April 5. You might recall seeing it just before Christmas on the first floor at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 2350 Montauk Highway in the village. That was their soft opening. Now a group of volunteers is gearing up to open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. starting April 5.

While you’re out in Patchogue for Sunday’s noon St. Patrick’s Day Parade, stop by Record Stop, an independent record store—one of the few left on Long Island—selling vinyl, CDs and DVDs. Established in Lake Ronkonkoma in 1974, Record Stop opened the Patchogue Village location last summer, offering rare, obscure and mainstream music. Amazing. 30-32 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue. 631-585-3294, recordstopny.com

Maybe you want to turn over a new leaf. You could try the new facial at Salon Xavier in Sag Harbor. It goes deep, really deep. 631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

See the world differently with the World’s Smallest VR Glasses from Funsparks. We picked up this fun and easy-to-use gadget at 2018 American International Toy Fair in New York last month. These particular glasses fit all phones. First, search anything on YouTube and type VR 360 after your topic. Choose your video and click on the little glasses icon on the bottom right. Take your glasses out of the 2.5” x 3” box, unfold them, clip them onto your phone, sit back and enjoy the ride—especially if you’ve searched rollercoaster VR 360. funsparks.com

Domestic diva and East Hamptonite Martha Stewart stopped by Today last week and talked about the three kitchen gadgets everyone needs. “Definitely a good, sharp knife,” she said first. Next, “I love a good stainless steel pot and I have a whole rack of French and Japanese copper pots which I love.” Finally, a good and efficient juicer. Where’s an East Ender to go for a one-stop shopping experience to get all three? Try Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton and East Hampton or Williams Sonoma in Bridgehampton. hildreths.com, williams-sonoma.com

More than half of the beer sold in the United States every year is sold in a can. Dan’s Best of the Best winner Montauk Brewing Company sells 100% of its non-tap beer in cans. 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

A new 10% tariff might soon lead to rising costs in the beer industry. Molson Coors Brewing and Heineken, in a letter to the deal-making president, estimated the tariff could cost beer and other drink producers an extra $256 million annually due the higher cost of aluminum. Oskar Blues, a Colorado brewer which cans 65–70% of the 200,000 barrels it makes per year, estimates the tariff will cost the brewery $400,000 more per year. Not to mention the cost of hops is increasing due to the boom in independent breweries, all of which—including our nine East End breweries—are threatened by this tariff. So stock up on all your favorite local beers and continue to support them through tough times. Don’t forget, they all have tasting rooms….