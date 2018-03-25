Shop ‘Til You Drop: Spending Spring Green at Local Businesses

by Shopping & Style

It’s official, East Enders—spring began March 20, despite what white stuff might be on the ground right now. Whether you’re celebrating spring outside in Westhampton or at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montauk (or anywhere in between), there’s every reason to celebrate the coming greening of our landscapes by spending green. You can do so anywhere, so support your local businesses!

Wear your Montauk pride on your sleeve—with T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, sportswear and beachwear from the Montauk Clothing Company. Open year-round for the last 25 years, it has everything you need to live like a local. montaukclothing.com

Want to take a cup of coffee to Montauk’s 56th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Of course you do. Stop by Left Hand Coffee, now open for the season, at 83 South Elmwood Avenue in the village for a cup. lefthandcoffee.com. While you’re living like a local, drink like one too. You can’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without a trip to the bar. And Montauk Brewing Company, with a taproom at 62 South Erie Avenue, has just what the doctor ordered—and plenty of extra swag for sale. montaukbrewingco.com. If you’re more of a raw, vegan, organic, probiotic, handcrafted, small batch kind of East Ender, Monbrewcha, Montauk–brewed Kombucha, is available throughout the village. monbrewcha.com

Embrace your inner hippie in Montauk at Vintage Pink. The hard-to-miss pink building has all the vintage jewelry, incense, essential oils, candles and just about everything else you didn’t know you needed. 787 B Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-8200.

Like a blast from the past, Innersleeve Records buys, sells and trades new and used vinyl, cassette tapes, CDs and music memorabilia. One can also find a selection of guitars, amps, strings, cables and various music instrument accessories, and rent band instruments for students. 199 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-604-6248, innersleeverecords.com

The East Hampton Ladies Village Improvement Society has reopened its thrift shop in the village after some renovations. Architects Lee Skolnick and Paul Alter redesigned the space and Ben Krupinsky completed the reconstruction, including removing walls, adding racks for women’s shoes and accessories, creating a new book area and transforming the former book area into a new men’s department. 95 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

London Jewelers, with locations at 53 The Circle in East Hampton and 47 Main Street in Southampton, is holding a special Renovation Sale at these locations. Now through April 30 save up to 50%! londonjewelers.com

Springtime means aromas are filling up the kitchen and products are filling the shelves at The Loaves & Fishes Foodstore, which is prepping to open on Thursday, March 29. Drop by, say hello, have a coffee and a sweet, or something savory. 50 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. landffoodstore.com

New Kids on the Block: LIFT Gym, with locations in New York and the Hamptons, is bringing its 20-plus years of experience to Westhampton Beach. The beautifully renovated two-floor facility at 22 Sunset Avenue is perfectly equipped with plenty of open floor space for one-on-one, small group and Pilates personal training. LIFT has long been known for its unparalleled programming in personal training as well as personal service and facility amenities. All initial programming and training is complimentary. 631-288-8990, liftgym.com