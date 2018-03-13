Sir Ivan Joins CARTA Board, Show’s Off His Dog’s Private Cape Closet

by SOTH Team

The College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts (CARTA) at Florida International University (FIU) has announced that Water Mill castle dweller and philanthropist “Sir Ivan” Wilzig has joined the their Board of Directors.

Wilzig is a graduate of both the University of Pennsylvania and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. He is also a successful banker-turned-singer, TV celebrity and social activist, most known recently for his Peaceman alter ego—a caped hero who spreads a message of tolerance and peace, and raises money for worthy causes, such as the fight against bullying.

His 2015 song “Kiss All the Bullies Goodbye,” featuring recording artist Taylor Dane and produced by Paul Okenfold, helped spread his message in support of bullied LGBT youth. At the time of its release, Wilzig donated $100,000 to anti-LGBT bullying causes.

After 20 years of working in his family’s multi-billion dollar commercial banking business and serving on the bank’s Board of Directors, at age 45, Wilzig left the banking world and reinvented himself as recording artist Sir Ivan. Against all odds, he became a Top Ten Billboard Recording Artist.

In other Sir Ivan news, the recording artist recently showed off his fabulous closets on the Facebook show Bonkers Closets. On the show, Wilzig showed off his collection of more than 40 capes to host Aly Weisman, who noted that Wilzig is “famous for his extravagant Hamptons parties and his eclectic sense of style.”

On the show, Wilzig said, “To me, closets are very important because they house all my capes, and that’s when I become Peaceman.” After showing off his capes in various colors, costing “at least a few grand” each, Wilzig also revealed the “secret second cape closet,” solely for his beloved chihuahua pup Bambi. “I spoil all the girls in my life, but she’s the one I love the most, so I spoil her the most,” Wilzig said. “Look what she’s got—an entire cape closet, just for Bambi!”

Watch Sir Ivan on Bonkers Closets here.

Inside Bambi’s closet, Wilzig revealed a collection of tiny custom capes to match his own, down to the colors and fabrics. “Remember the gold lamé, snakeskin tuxedo cape? She has the identical one,” Sir Ivan points out.

No one but Sir Ivan…this is why we love him.