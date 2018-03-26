Southampton Arts Center Opens ‘East End Collected4’ on March 31

by Artists & Galleries

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) has announced the return of artist and curator Paton Miller with the latest incarnation of his popular exhibition East End Collected4, the annual group show of works by new artists on the East End. The show will be on view March 31 through May 20.

East End Collected4 reflects Miller’s vision of the Twin Forks as an ideal environment for fostering creative talent. As described by Miller, the East End provides artists with the freedom to remain meditative given the natural surroundings, while granting them the opportunity to receive feedback from an ever-growing artistic community. Through this exhibition, Miller celebrates the community of artists, honors the collectors who have supported it and marks SAC as a home where the East End arts scene can continue to thrive.

Related programs include curator tours on April 8 and May 20 and an Artists Talk on April 29 with five of the exhibition artists who will present slides of their work, each followed by a brief Q&A with Miller.

Additionally, Miller will hold exclusive drawing workshops for adults (April 19) and kids (May 12), and the Children’s Museum of the East End will conduct free mixed-media drop-in workshops for families on April 28 and May 18. The exhibition will end with a celebratory concert with Mambo Loco on Saturday, May 19.

East End Collected4 features the artwork of Mary Abbott, Mike Ahearn, Hal Buckner, Perry Burns, Eteri Chkadva, Bonnie Cohen, Andrea Cote, Pierre Cote, Gregory Delahaba, James DeMartis, Ellen Frank, Elizabeth Geisler, Kimberly Goff, Elaine Grove, Michael Ferran, Sophie Howell, Dana Little, Steve Loschen, Kenny Mann, Mary Mattingly, Lindsay Morris, Roy Nicholson, Shimon Okshteyn, Mickey Paraskevas, Julia Scheuer, Kerry Sharkey-Miller, Liz Sloan, Neal Thomason, Abigail Vogel and Dan Welden.

The East End Collected4 exhibition opens at SAC (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton) on March 31 with a public opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and admission is free.

For more info, visit southamptonartscenter.org