Spring 2018 Hamptons and North Fork Dining Guide

There are certain things that can instantly ruin a night out with friends, and at the top of my list is walking into a fancy restaurant only to have the haughty maître d ascertain our meager college-age salaries with a single glance and proceed to show us to the door. (To be fair, there was no way my friends and I could’ve afforded to eat there without selling a few organs.)

The East End has a wide selection of incredible eateries, but not every one is ideal for every scenario. To avoid awkward situations, proper research must be done to ensure that the restaurant chosen matches your family or friend group’s age range, wallet size, wine preferences and picky eating habits.

Luckily, we here at Dan’s Papers are dedicated to providing our readers with comprehensive guides for “What to Stay, Where to Play, and Where to Eat” on the East End. Check out all the juicy details on some of our favorite local restaurants.

Southampton

75 MAIN RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

Italian/American, $$$, local wine, kid-friendly

Open daily at 8 a.m. Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. Lounge Friday and Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. 75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575, 75main.com

LE CHARLOT

Casual French, $$$, kid-friendly

Open Friday through Wednesday for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Restaurant & Patio Lounge, Prix Fixe Brunch/Lunch, Monday–Friday 2 Courses $20, 3 Courses $25; Prix Fixe Dinner 2 Courses $30; 3 Courses $35. Available for private parties. 36 Main Street, Southampton. 631-353-3222, lecharlot.us

Water Mill

BISTRO ÉTÉ

Re-opening March 15

French/Mediterranean, $$$

Chef and author Arie Pavlou has found a permanent home at 760 Montauk Highway in Water Mill in which to prepare his brand of French Coastal cuisine. Look for new items each week to follow the season of local bounty from land and sea prepared expertly in a friendly atmosphere. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

HAMPTON COFFEE COMPANY

Espresso Bar, Bakery, Cafe & Coffee Roastery, $, kid-friendly

One of the East Coast’s first artisan micro-roasteries and a Dan’s Papers’ Best of the Best since 1994. Small-batch, hand-roasted coffee, delicious homemade food and more. Espresso bars & cafés in Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue, Coffee Experience Store/Pour Over Bar on the highway in Southampton, Mobile Espresso Unit, and a full-service sit-down café and espresso bar in Water Mill. Outdoor seating; family and pet-friendly. Quality casual catering too. 631-726-2633 or visit Twitter and Facebook. hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Bridgehampton

BOBBY VAN’S

Steak and Fish, $$$, local wine

Steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open 363 days for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Open every day from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. 2393 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com

PIERRE’S

Casual French, $$$

Euro-chic but casual French restaurant and bar. Late dinner and bar on weekdays. Open 7 days. Brunch Fri.–Sun., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Sag Harbor

BARON’S COVE

Classic All-American, $$, local wine, kid-friendly

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round, featuring fresh and local dishes by executive chef Matty Boudreau, one of the Hamptons’ most acclaimed chefs, and a wine list curated by renowned author and wine enthusiast Jay McInerney. Choose from surf & turf, expertly grilled burgers, succulent fish, buttery lobster rolls and a selection of seasonal dishes. Watch the sunset over Sag Harbor Cove from the second-floor dining room and outdoor terrace. Dining room reservations strongly recommended. Reserve the Map Room for private events. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2101, baronscove.com

MUSE IN THE HARBOR

New American, $$$

Dinner Thursday–Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m. 16 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4810, museintheharbor.com

Montauk

GURNEY’S MONTAUK

Ocean-Fresh & Local, $$, local wine, kid-friendly

The resort features a number of dining options—Scarpetta Beach, Tillie’s, Corso Coffee, The Regent Cocktail Club and The Beach Club. Delivering ocean-fresh and local fare, unique seasonal renditions, and signature drinks. All set in a beautifully appointed dining room with sweeping panoramic views of the ocean from every

table. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com

North Fork

CLIFF’S ELBOW ROOM

Steak and Seafood, $$, local wine, kid-friendly

The best aged and marinated steak, freshest seafood and local wines, in a casual, warm atmosphere. Lunch and dinner. Two locations: 1549 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-3292; 1065 Franklinville Road, Laurel. 631-298-3262, elbowroomli.com

MODERN SNACK BAR

American, $$, local wine, kid-friendly

For over 55 years the Modern Snack Bar has had a simple premise: to serve good food at reasonable prices to their “family” of patrons. Serving old time favorites and current foodie options too! Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

TWEED’S

Continental, $$, local wine, kid-friendly

Located in historic Riverhead, Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in the J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s combines true local flavor with sophisticated cuisine in an atmosphere of comfort, warmth, courtesy and welcoming familiarity. The restaurant is now restored to its original charm, featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling and a beautifully mantled oak fireplace. And what Buffalo Bar could be complete without a trophy head of the last bison hunted by Teddy Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands? Open seven days for lunch and dinner. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurant.com