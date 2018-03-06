Summer Camp Showcase: U.K. Elite Soccer Camps

by Summer Camp Showcase

Join U.K. Elite Soccer this summer for a week of learning the basics, honing skills and developing a passion for the game in a positive soccer environment. With over 600 camp locations nationwide there’s no doubt that students will leave as better soccer players and all-round athletes. Join the team for an unforgettable Soccer camp experience!

These camps utilize qualified coaches who motivate players in a fun, positive and sport-specific environment. Every camp is action-packed, including world cup style tournaments and skills challenges. Don’t worry about the intensity though; the staff knows that a lasting commitment to the sport is nurtured through a good balance of development and fun.

These enriching five-day camps bare intended for children 3–16 and are available in Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk. All weeklong (Mon–Fri) camps are discounted at $195 per child until April 8, when they rise to $210. Each registered student will receive a free ball and t-shirt.

Sag Harbor’s soccer camp takes place at Mashashimuet Park. The two available camp dates are July 9–13 and August 20–24. Both run from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

The East Hampton camp dates are July 2–6 and August 6–10; they take place at Stephen Hands Path. The week in July is only four days long, because there will be no session on July 4. In light of this, the week is discounted even further to $153 before April 8 and $168 after. Classes for both weeks run 9 a.m.–noon.

Montauk’s camp takes place on Lyons Soccer Field. The dates are July 9–13, August 6–10 and August 20–24. The first two weeks run 9 a.m.–noon., and the last week in August runs 4–7 p.m.

Contact manager Thomas Williamson at tomw@ukelite.com or 631-522-7604 with any questions. To register, visit ukelite.com