Twitter War: Alec Baldwin and Oprah as VP Are Answer to Trump in 2020

by Dan Rattiner

On Friday March 2, at the tweeting hour of the morning (6 a.m.), Donald Trump launched a tweet at Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin, who portrays Trump on Saturday Night Live. Trump at first tweeted:

“Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alex, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent.”

As is widely reported, the Donald has been asked to have his lawyers read his tweets after he writes them and before they go out, but in this case it must have seemed harmless enough, so he went ahead and just posted.

Soon enough, however, his staff pounced anyway, not for content but for spelling errors, and the tweet was removed and put back again but with the corrections. “Dieing,” was replaced by “dying,” and “Alex” became “Alec,” which is how Alec Baldwin spells his name.

I will say it is astonishing that the Donald got “mediocre” right the first time. He probably just took a shot at it and, wow, it worked!

I have said in several columns that Alec Baldwin should run for president in 2020 because he is the only public figure on the planet who can effectively react to the adolescent attacks that Trump inflicts. So here are Baldwin’s reply tweets:

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mar-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.”

There was no further reply from Trump. And so, 50 minutes later, Baldwin tweeted again.

“Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like…”

Thirteen minutes later, Baldwin put the last nail in the coffin.

“And Mr. President…please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Charles Barkley is a retired star basketball player, a TV commentator and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. He also has a line of sneakers. And yes, he was on SNL on March 10.

It should be Alec Baldwin for president, Oprah Winfrey for vice-president. She’s declined to run for president. Let her learn about it from the sidelines for next time.