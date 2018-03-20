Upright Citizens Brigade Brings Improv Laughs to Southampton

by Song & Stage

New York’s top improv comedy troupe, Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), is performing at the Southampton Arts Center (SAC) this Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. The elite UCB Touring Company, known for launching some of the biggest comics in the business, comes to SAC as part of Hamptons Arts Network THAW Fest 2018.

Founded by Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, along with Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh, the UCB Theatre has set the stage for performers who went on to star in TV shows such as Broad City, Saturday Night Live, Silicon Valley, Veep and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and films such as Bridesmaids, The Hangover and The Heat. The improv talent has also found homes in the writing rooms of Key and Peele, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Inside Amy Schumer and many more.

“We have been eager to expand our programming in the theater with the recent upgrades, and live comedy is something that has been on the wish list for some time now,” Southampton Arts Center Director of Programs Amy Kirwin says.“Being able to bring one of the absolute best improv comedy troupes in the world to our stage is truly thrilling, and will be a special treat to all who attend.”

Showing at SAC for the first time, the 90-minute comedy show is unscripted, totally improvised and completely unique. Four comedians at the top of their game will perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. That’s what makes it so special.

Expect audience participation, interaction with the comedians, and complimentary wine and cheese.

Upright Citizens Brigade have UCB Theatres in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen and East Village, and they regularly offer improv shows and classes. Learn more at ucbtheatre.com.

Tickets ($20) may be ordered by phone at 631-283-0967, online at southamptonartscenter.org or at the door, if they’re still available. Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village.