Andy Cohen Surprises Jennifer Lawrence with Her RHONY Idols

The Real Housewives of New York City, like most reality stars, invoke strong feelings of love or disgust from the masses whenever they make headlines. For Hamptons regular Jennifer Lawrence, her feeling toward them is love in its purest form.

During the March 1 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Shelter Islander Andy Cohen brought up an interview that Lawrence did a few months prior, where she told Oprah Winfrey that the three people she’d most like to have dinner with are Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel and Scott Disick. Cohen then revealed that the two real housewives (and a Disick cutout) were already seated at the on-set dinner table, ready to dish with their biggest fan. Lawrence reacted as any starstruck person would react to meeting a celebrity, by tearing up, jumping for joy and going in for hugs.

As soon as she sat down, she shook off her daze and began pressing de Lesseps for the latest dirt on the absent housewives, “What is going on with you and Ramona [Singer]? Or Sonja [Morgan]? I don’t even know who to ask about first.” To which the former countess responded, “The Ramona coaster, as usual, is kind of up and down, but you know, Ramona’s reinventing herself as always.”

Lawrence then shifted her attention to Frankel by playfully accusing her of causing drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Frankel stood her ground (literally) arguing that she was completely innocent of trying to stir the pot. The two reality stars clearly saw potential in Lawrence’s shade-throwing skills, because they told her she’d make a great real housewife. Lawrence, being the huge Bravo fan that she is, already had her reality persona figured out, revealing that, “I would be sure to be smart like you guys. I would be diabolical enough, but then still find a way to be likable.”

With the amount of joy Cohen displayed watching the three women dish, it’s possible that Lawrence could be added to the official Real Housewives lineup sometime in the near future. In the meantime, check out the hilarious video below.