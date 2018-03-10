Insider’s Guide to Westhampton Beach Real Estate Under $7 Million

by Laura Euler

We picked out three handsome properties in different styles at about the same price. None are oceanfront; it’s still possible to get oceanfront in Westhampton Beach for $7 million, but the houses need work. These three are ready to move into.

First up, 102 Dune Road, a modern bayfront new build, repped by Robert Canberg at Nest Seekers and asking $6.75 million. All we have are renderings so far, but we like what we see. It’s 6,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and seven baths, all done in a simple, tasteful modern style. One of the great features of this property is the three-acre plot. Because the property is bayfront, there’s a sandy beach of your own as well as your own deep water dock. Of course there will be a saltwater gunite pool and cabana, along with bluestone and mahogany patios and decks, as well as a two-car garage. Now the downside: location. The property abuts the Beach Lane drawbridge and is across from public Rogers Beach. At least it’s an easy walk to the ocean.

Next we have another almost-new (2016) build, at 7 Bayfield Lane in the estate area of Westhampton Beach. This traditional, listed by Tim Davis and Thomas Davis at Corcoran, is asking $5.97 million and was recently reduced. If you’ve got a big family or a lot of friends, this is the place for you. The main house offers nine bedrooms in 8,500 square feet, along with gracious gathering spaces. There’s also a finished lower level with living room/playroom, gym, an elevator to three levels, and an attached garage. Need more room? There’s a guesthouse with living room, kitchen, one bedroom and one bath; and a carriage house with two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, bath and space for four more cars. On just over two acres, the property also boasts a gunite pool with spa (nicely fenced for safety) and a tennis court. Unlike the other two properties, this one is not waterfront.

Another bayfront listing, 12 Old Meadow Bend, is a shingle style with a simple modern interior. Asking $6.749 million, there are two acres with 250 feet of frontage on Moniebogue Bay. This house is listed by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. The 6,000 square foot house includes six bedrooms, all ensuite, including a master with a fireplace and private deck. A fun touch is the screened-in porch with a wet bar, perfect for those buggy nights. Of course there’s a gunite pool, freeform in this case, and there’s a dock for your boat. The best part of the property, we think, are the serene, relaxing water views of the bay. We’re a little surprised at how meh the staging is on this place; for nearly seven large, someone could try a bit harder to make the interiors more inviting, but that’s really neither here nor there for a buyer.

Which property would you choose?

