Alec Baldwin Slams Trump and Praises Michelle Wolf WHCD Jokes

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin couldn’t hold back from commenting on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) on Sunday, the morning after it aired live. The staunchly left-leaning actor, who impersonates Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, took to Twitter, clearly venting after the President boycotted the charity event for the second consecutive year and instead held a rally with his supporters.

As the story progressed, and the White House Correspondents Association cowed to pressure from the Right, Baldwin grew more frustrated.

Following his no-show at the dinner, Trump’s attacks against it began when he called for the WHCD to end in a tweet sent during the wee hours of Monday morning. He also said, “filthy comedian” Michele Wolf “totally bombed.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Later, after Trump and certain attendees of the dinner complained about Wolf’s remarks, the WHCA sent out a letter essentially apologizing and saying their new president, Olivier Knox, would address concerns and consider changes to the longstanding format, which has traditionally been a fun way to roast the president and raise money for journalism scholarships.

Baldwin tweeted, “Sadly, the WHCA took the bait last night. Trump, eventually, pulls everything down.”

Sadly, the WHCA took the bait last night.

Trump, eventually, pulls everything down. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 30, 2018

He then declared the WHCA “cowards, pointing out, “You hired her. You know what her style is. Now the party of Trump wants comedians to cool it w the p***y word? The party of Trump wants an apology for the perceived demeaning of women?”

WHCA.

Is it the White House Cowards Association?

You hired her.

You know what her style is.

Now the party of Trump wants comedians to cool it w the p***y word?

The party of Trump wants an apology for the perceived demeaning of women? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 30, 2018

Earlier, before the WHCA letter, Baldwin first took shots at Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway on Sunday, noting, “Caught a glimpse of the WHCD. Sarah H S and Kellyanne C sporting that Captain Bligh look that has served them so well.”

Caught a glimpse of the WHCD.

Sarah H S and Kellyanne C sporting that Captain Bligh look that has served them so well. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 29, 2018

Likely responding to the massive backlash from conservatives over the WHCD, which every sitting president but Trump has attended at least once since 1924, Baldwin sent out a message of support for critics of the President. “Whatever you do, don’t stop commenting, critiquing this President here and in other media,” Baldwin tweeted, adding, “Keep the fires burning. November is coming. The beginning of the end of this unfathomable nightmare.”

Whatever you do, don’t stop commenting, observing, critiquing this President here and in other media.

Keep the fires burning.

November is coming.

The beginning of the end of this unfathomable nightmare. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 29, 2018

Wolf unloaded some harsh zingers against Trump and his cabinet, but she also made jokes at the expense of Democrats and various members of the media and their networks. Among the funniest, was this line: “I watch Morning Joe every morning. We now know that Mika and Joe are engaged. Congratulations, you guys! It’s like when a #MeToo works out.”

Baldwin was particularly fond of Wolf’s shot at former Fox News personality and current NBC host Megyn Kelly. “Now this is a good line,” he tweeted. “Megyn Kelly got paid $23 million by NBC, then NBC didn’t let Megyn go to the Winter Olympics. Why not? She’s so white, cold and expensive, she might as well be the Winter Olympics.”

Now this is a good line:

“Megyn Kelly got paid $23 million by NBC, then NBC didn’t let Megyn go to the Winter Olympics. Why not? She’s so white, cold and expensive, she might as well be the Winter Olympics.” — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 30, 2018

This is just one more incident and an ongoing Twitter feud between Trump and Baldwin. No doubt it will continue.