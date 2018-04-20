Ali Wentworth Reveals Prolific Sex Life and More in New Book

by SOTH Team

Southampton resident, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth‘s new book Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade) comes out on Tuesday, April 24 and it promises some pretty revealing stories about her busy sex life with newsman hubby, and Dreesen’s Doughnut fan, George Stephanopoulos, parenting and much more.

In an article this week, People magazine reveals that Wentworth and her lucky husband enjoy enough lovemaking to upset her female friends. “The absolute lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’” the 53-year-old mother of two writes in her new book. “I have lost friends with this question,” she continues, also noting that, hearing the frequency, her friends “gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog.”

Wentworth told People she tries to keep in shape for the sake of Stephanopoulos, 57, while also admitting she wasn’t attracted to him at first. “I recently started working out again because I started feeling bad that I’m the only woman he’s going to have sex with for the rest of his life,” she says in the interview. “He’s perfectly fit, and I felt pity for him.”

Publisher Harper Collins says Go Ask Ali offers Wentworth’s “hilarious and unique advice on surviving the absurdity of modern life” in a collection of “laugh-out-loud comic vignettes.”

Wentworth’s first two books, Ali in Wonderland (2013) and Happily Ali After (2016), earned 4 and 4.5 stars on Amazon, respectively. Fellow Hamptonite Alec Baldwin described the author and comedian as “funny and warm and crazy all at once. Like Barbara Eden. But on something. Like crystal meth,” while Amagansett’s Jerry Seinfeld said, “Everything that comes out of Ali Wentworth’s mouth is funny!”

In related news, Wentworth and Stephanopoulos recently sold their Southampton home after dropping the list price $1 million from just below $7 million to just under $6 million. The couple purchased the property for $4.5 million in 2013.