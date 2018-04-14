Andy Cohen Hosts Special WWHL with 31 Guests, Countess Performance

by SOTH Team

Shelter Islander Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live aired its grandest episode to date on Wednesday, April 11. Picture every Real Housewives reunion combined; this was bigger.

The show, dubbed “Dorinda Medley’s Night of 31 Doorbells,” began with a guest appearance by The Real Housewives of New York star Medley, who was quickly followed by current and former reality stars from Bravo’s immense lineup. Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck: Mediterranean, Flipping Out and Real Housewives from all over the country were all represented, totaling 31 guests on one stage in front of 1,300 screaming fans.

While normally filming in New York City, this week Cohen took the show to sunny Los Angeles, but that didn’t deter any of the big RHONY stars from making an appearance. Jill Zarin showed up in a tennis outfit with racket in hand, and Carole Radziwill ran onto the stage in a peach jumpsuit after completing a marathon in NYC. The show ended with a grand performance by former countess Luann de Lesseps singing “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” an original song she released on Pandora. Watch her solo below.

The non-NY Real Housewives present, included Jeana Keough, Lauri Peterson, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi from Orange County; Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville and Eileen Davidson from Beverly Hills; Dina Manzo from New Jersey; and Nene Leakes from Atlanta. The the show’s remaining Bravo stars included Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright and Billie Lee from Vanderpump Rules; Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid and Vida Javid from Shahs of Sunset; Sandy Yawn from Below Deck: Mediterranean; Jenni Pulos from Flipping Out; and Gay Shark from WWHL.