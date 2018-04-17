Authors Melissa Febos and Alex Gilvarry Read at April 25 Writers Speak

by Beach Reads

Memoirist Melissa Febos and novelist Alex Gilvarry will be the next guests in the spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings at Stony Brook Southampton. Febos and Gilvarry will read from and talk about their work on Wednesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in Chancellors Hall at the Southampton campus.

Febos is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Whip Smart (2010) and the essay collection, Abandon Me published last year. Bloomsbury is releasing her second essay collection next year. Her work has been widely anthologized and appears in publications including The Believer, Tin House, Granta, The Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, Glamour, Guernica and others. The recipient of an MFA from Sarah Lawrence College, Febos is currently Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Monmouth University.

Gilvarry is the author of From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant, winner of the Hornblower Award for First Fiction, Best New Voice 2012 by Bookspan, and selected by The New York Times as an Editor’s Choice. His second novel, Eastman Was Here, was published this past year and nominated for the PEN Open Book Award. He is a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 nominee and has received fellowships from the Harry Ransom Center and the Norman Mailer Center. He lives in Staten Island and is a professor teaching fiction Monmouth University.

The final Writers Speak reading scheduled for the spring on May 2 will be devoted to readings by degree candidates currently enrolled in the MFA in Creative Writing and Literature program.

Writers Speak Wednesdays programs are free and open to the public. The evenings begin with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m. and then a Q&A and book signing. All programs are held in Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton (39 Tuckahoe Road, Montauk Highway).

For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa.