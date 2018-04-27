" /> 'Avengers: Infinity War' Expects to Earn $225 Million on Opening Weekend

by Oliver Peterson

The big moment is finally here! Avengers: Infinity War officially opened Friday, April 27—though theaters across the country screened the blockbuster last night—and it’s already expecting a massive $225 million at the box office for opening weekend.

Estimated numbers, according to Variety, will eclipse all other films but Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $248 million on its opening weekend in 2015. The film stars Hamptonites including Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), East Hampton homeowner Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), and Hamptons visitors such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Raccoon).

Just the Thursday night preview screenings earned $39 million, Variety reports, noting that the movie is in 4,474 North American theaters, making it the second-widest domestic release in history after Despicable Me 3‘s 4,529 locations.

The film is Marvel Studios’ third in the Avengers franchise, and the 19th official Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film overall—which doesn’t count non-Disney-owned films, such as Deadpool, Logan and the Fantastic Four and X-Men series previously owned by Fox. Thankfully, Disney, which owns the MCU, and Fox announced a merger last month, meaning all the Marvel characters will finally be allowed to play in the same sandbox.

This said, Infinity War brings pretty much all the MCU’s existing characters together for a tremendous event film, unlike anything that’s come before it.

In case you’re insane and don’t plan on watching the film this weekend, here’s a trailer to convince you.

Infinity War pits the Marvel heroes, including the Avengers, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), among others, against Thanos (Josh Brolin), an alien obsessed with collecting the all-powerful Infinity Stones and consolidating this ultimate power to lay waste to humanity.

The movie will be followed by an as-yet-untitled Avengers sequel next year, so don’t expect Infinity War to be completely resolved by the time the after credits scenes roll.