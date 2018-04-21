Billy Joel MSG Documentary Wins Four NY Emmys

by SOTH Team

Billy Joel: New York State of Mind, the documentary film about Sag Harbor piano man Billy Joel‘s record-breaking residence at Madison Square Garden, recently earned four Emmys for the MSG Network at the 61st Annual New York Emmy Awards on Saturday, April 14 at the Marriott Marquis.

The show took home Emmys for best Entertainment Program/Special, as well as three more for Directing, Editing and Audio. MSG has won a total of five Emmys for the Billy Joel franchise on the network.

Take a look at the film below.

Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first music franchise after starting his monthly residency in 2014 and has since performed more than 50 shows in the series. His 50th show, including appearances by NY Rangers legend Mark Messier and comedian Jim Breuer—who performed a rocking version of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long“—was on March 28 and his 51st was on April 13. Joel has performed at The Garden more than any other artist in history, and his landmark 100th show at the venue, and 54th in the MSG residence, is scheduled for July 18.

He has sold more than 1 million tickets at MSG and a new banner commemorating his record gets raised with each monthly show.

Billy Joel: New York State of Mind, which aired in February of last year, features interviews with Joel, behind-the-scenes footage of him, his band and crew, plus interviews with his biggest fans, including celebrities such as Kevin James, who attended one of the residence concerts on his show Kevin Can Wait in 2016. The episode showed footage of James, as Kevin Gables, losing his mind in the front row at an actual MSG show.