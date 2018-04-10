Celebrate Golfer’s Day at Dan’s Best Golf Courses on the East End

If asked to name the most popular sport to play on the East End, most locals would probably answer: golf, and for good reason. The Hamptons and North Fork have some incredible golf courses located here, there and just about everywhere. One of them is even an official New York state park. What better day to hit the East End links than Golfer’s Day (also referred to as Golf Day)?
April 10 is designated as Golfer’s Day to commemorate the day that the Professional Golf Association (PGA) was founded in New York City in 1916. However, no one seems to know who was the first person to suggest this holiday or when it was first celebrated, obviously after 1916 though.
One thing is for sure, President Donald Trump celebrates Golfer’s Day almost every weekend, as did former President Barack Obama before him. According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, as of 2016, Trump, Obama and most East End golfers match the rest of the United States’ golfing demographic to a tee. Out of 29 million U.S. golfers: 83% are over forty; 77.5% are male and 68% are married. U.S. golfers have an average household income of $95,000, with 79% having a net worth of over $100,000.
So what are you waiting for? Make like a president and go golfing today; you can worry about work some other time. If you need help finding the best local golf courses, we’ve got your back. Check out Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Golf Courses in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
Hamptons
Platinum
Poxabogue Golf Center
3556 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack
631-537-0025, poxgolf.com
Gold
Hampton Hills Country Club
County Road 31, Westhampton Beach
631-727-6862, hamptonhills.com
Silver
Pine Hills Golf Club
2 Country Club Drive, Manorville
631-878-7103, pinehillsgolfing.com
Bronze (tie)
Montauk Downs State Park
50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk
631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/golf-courses
Bronze (tie)
National Golf Links of America
149 Sebonac Inlet Road, Southampton
631-283-0410, ngla.us
North Fork
Platinum
Indian Island Golf Course
61 Riverside Drive, Riverhead
631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com
Gold
The Vineyards Golf Club
9 Tyler Drive, Riverhead
631-740-9300, thevineyardsgolfclub.com