Celebrate National Prime Rib Day with Dan’s Best Steaks and Steak Houses

by Dan's Best of the Best

Get excited for April 27, aka National Prime Rib Day. On this day Americans track down the heartiest, juiciest, mouth watering-est steak they can find and enjoy the pure ecstasy that only devouring a giant slab of meat can bring. Thankfully, East Enders don’t have to hunt for very long, because there are several great spots on the Twin Forks serving only the highest quality cow (and bison) meat. Take a look at Dan’s Best of the Best Steaks and Steak Houses in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

1 North Steakhouse (322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) won Platinum in both the Steak and Steak House categories, making the number one best place to get steak in the Hamptons. It features a 12-ounce strip steak, 18-ounce rib eye, 24-ounce porterhouse, 10-ounce filet mignon, 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye and chipotle honey marinated hanger steak served with Andouille dirty rice and local corn salsa. The steakhouse also has weekly specials, including a $35 three-course prix fixe on Sunday and Tuesday nights. 631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Bobby Van’s (2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton) took home Gold in both the Steak and Steak House categories. It offers a filet mignon available in 9 and 14-ounce, 14-ounce New York strip sirloin, bone-in sirloin available in 14 and 18-ounce, porterhouse and Gorgonzola sirloin. 631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com

The Palm (94 Main Street, East Hampton) boasts aged USDA Prime beef seasoned with olive oil and kosher salt and topper with parsley butter, earning in Silver in the Steak and Steak House categories. Options include a prime New York strip available in 14 and 18-ounce, a 36-ounce prime double-cut New York strip, 28-ounce prime porterhouse steak, filet mignon available in 9 and 14-ounce, 24-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye steak and 26-ounce prime rib of beef bone-in. 631-324-0411, thepalm.com

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar (78 Foster Avenue, Hamptons Bays) claimed Bronze in Steak category despite not serving many steak options, but the one they do offer is incredible enough to earn them a spot on Dan’s Best List. Their New York strip steak is charbroiled with roasted garlic peppercorn butter and served with roasted potatoes and vegetables. 631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Old Stove Pub (3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack) won Bronze Steak House thanks to its savory USDA prime beef. Options include a black angus Colorado strip loin available in 16, 24 and 32-ounce, 36-ounce porterhouse and prime filer mignon available in 10 and 16-ounce. 631-537-3300, facebook.com/OldStovePubNY

Tweed’s (17 East Main Street, Riverhead) won Platinum Steak and Steak House, solidifying itself as the North Fork’s number one best place to order a steak; North Forkers must really enjoy their bison. The restaurant features a unique menu consisting of a grilled bison cowboy steak with maitre’d butter, Tweed’s bison hanger steak with wild mushroom cognac cream sauce, grilled bison T-bone steak with mashed shallot butter, filet mignon of beef with tarragon demi-glace and grilled New York strip of beef with crispy leeks. 631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Cliff’s Elbow Room (1549 Main Road, Jamesport) won Gold for its incredible Steak selection and daily specials, including a New York shell steak, porterhouse steak, filet mignon and petit filet. All are served with a side of fries, baked potato or salad. 631-722-3292, cliffselbowroom.com

Cliff’s Rendezvous (313 East Main Street, Riverhead) tied for Gold in the Steak House category. It offers New York shell steak, porterhouse, filet mignon and petite filet, all marinated in Cliff’s Special sauce and broiled to perfection. 631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

Pace’s Dockside (2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck) was also named Gold Steak House. It boasts a seared filet mignon on a bed of gorgonzola mashed potatoes served with baby spinach, malbec demi and topped with frisbée onions, massive bone-in rib-eye with smoked paprika and espresso rub, steak fries, sautéed spinach and fried onions and a boneless strip steak marinated in Pace’s signature sauce and served with steak fries and red onion mixed green salad. 631-315-5252, pacesdockside.com

A Touch of Venice (28350 Main Road, Mattituck) won the Silver in the Steak category. It features the Bistecca Tuscany, an Allen Bros. New York strip steak with Sicilian olive oil, lemon, garlic, parsley broccoli rabe and fingerling potatoes. 631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

J&R’s Steak House (4362 Route 25, Calverton) was awarded the Silver in the Steak House category for it’s selection, including the 12-ounce J&R’s steak, 24-ounce J&R’s double cut steak, 22-ounce porterhouse, filet mignon available in 7 and 12-ounce and skirt steak with grilled onions. All options are avaialbe plain or marinated and are served with soup or salad and a choice of side. 631-727-7218, jandrssteakhouse.com

Old Fields (318 Wynn Lane, Port Jefferson), Bronze winner for its Steak selection, offers four hearty options to choose from, including a 10-ounce marinated flat iron with original 1956 marinade, 8-ounce filet mignon with mushroom demi-glace, 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye with hotel butter and marinated skirt steak with original 1956 marinade. All steaks come with red skinned mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. 631-331-9200, of1956.com

The Elbow East (50 North Sea Drive, Southold), Bronze winner in the Steak House category, is located on scenic Kenney’s Beach and features a nice selection of steaks, including a New York shell steak, porterhouse, filet mignon and T-bone steak. Each comes with a salad and choice of fries or a baked potato. 631-765-1203, elboweast.com