Celebrate the Coming Summer with East End Celebrity Rosés

by Bertrand Langhorne

In the Midwest they call it pop; down South they call it Coke; in the Northeast and Southwest they call it soda. On the East End, we drink rosé. And while we can’t get enough of the locally grown, locally produced stuff—we’re looking at you LOCAL ROSÉ—we thought we’d give some love to the East End celebs doing their own rosé-related things.

Drew Barrymore is passionate about wine. That’s why she teamed up with Carmel Road, a winery located just inland from Monterey, California’s rugged coastline where each day, cold winds and fog blow in from the ocean, cooling the vines and allowing grapes to ripen slowly, developing complex flavors. Barrymore had been in Italy, studying Pinot Grigio with the idea to make an Italian wine, when she met the folks from Carmel Road. The result is Barrymore by Carmel Road. After putting out a successful Monterey Pinot Grigio, she returned to her number one goal: rosé. Barrymore says, “My Barrymore by Carmel Road Rosé of Pinot Noir is a delicate wine with floral and light citrus aromas. Delicate red fruit flavors with hints of stone fruit and blood orange intertwine with bright, mouthwatering acidity, leading to a crisp and vibrant finish. It reminds me of times spent with friends and family gathered around a long table, sharing food and laughter on an endless summer day.” carmelroad.com/barrymore-wines

You can finally lay your hands on some good medicine: New Jersey–born rocker Jon Bon Jovi recently released his very own rosé: Diving into Hampton Water, or “Hampton Water” for short. It proved so popular after a February tasting in Florida that the entire 2017 vintage has already been sold out. The obviously-Hamptons-inspired pink stuff is the fruit of a relationship with Gérard Bertrand, one of the largest private producers in the Languedoc-Roussillon region in the South of France. At only $25 per bottle, Hampton Water is a blend of grenache, cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes. And while most French rosés originate in Provence, we’ve been told the Languedoc region has its own long history using many of the same grapes. “It’s a favorite in our household because you can drink it starting with lunch and into the evening, and we enjoy lots of it whenever we travel,” Bon Jovi told the New York Times. Apparently he’s never heard of #breakfastwine. hamptonwaterwine.com

In Italian, “bellissima” means “most beautiful.” In wine-speak it’s Christie Brinkley’s line of Prosecco, a sparkling wine from Italy’s Treviso-Veneto region. The Bellissima line consists of three distinct sparkling wines, all in bottles with their stunning label featuring Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. Venus, of course, is the Roman goddess of love. There’s Prosecco DOC Brut, the driest version of the sparking line; Zero Sugar Sparking Line, a feat achieved by leaving the organic Glera grapes in autoclave for seven months; and Sparkling Rosé, made from 100% organic Pinot Grigio grapes with hints of strawberry and grapefruit, and a soft, persistent foam. Uncorked at the very last minute, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé pairs perfectly with smoked salmon, shellfish, and seafood hors d’oeuvres such as tuna tartare, sushi and sashimi.

For Brinkley, a life-long vegetarian and environmental advocate, it was important to create an all-natural organic product. Not only are the grapes 100% organic, so is the ink used on the label—and all packing material is environmentally friendly to boot. Bellissima believes it’s vital to preserve the natural beauty of the world around us—how else could you enjoy a glass bottle of rosé? bellissimaprosecco.com

Real Housewife of New York and Bridgehamptonite, Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl doesn’t just do cocktails anymore. She recently introduced a line of eight low-calorie wines, among them the California Rosé Blend. This rosé is bursting with a bouquet of cherry, pomegranate and ripe citrus fruit, which makes for a bright and refined drink. It also offers delicious juicy watermelon, pomegranate and strawberry lemonade flavors. skinnygirlcocktails.com

When she’s not palling around with BFF Snoop Dogg or busy taping the next episode of VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Martha Stewart serves up red, white and pink with her Martha Stewart Wine Company, a direct-to-consumer wine service, (that means they deliver!) officially launched in April 2017. The collection of 75 different wines—including her personal favorite rosés: 2015 Les Collines de Cézanne Rosé, 2016 Villa Ruby Caresse de Rosé, 2016 Voluptueux Malbec Rosé and 2016 Racine Côtes de Provence Rosé—is personally curated by the domestic diva herself and also offers a monthly wine club and yearlong subscription services. Why not do both? Did we mention delivery? marthastewartwine.com

