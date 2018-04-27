Dan’s Cover Artist Scott Hewett Talks Ball Jars, Pinwheels and Sneakers

by Brian Cudzilo

Scott Hewett is originally from Massachusetts, but moved to the East End in in 1998 in order to pursue his art career.

“It’s a truly remarkable place for an artist to live,” he says, particularly noting the East End’s famous light. “The light is unique, especially the glow in the early evening, approximately 6 to 8 p.m., in the summer. I believe it’s due to the surrounding salt water, and this combination of salt and light projects a wonderful glistening backdrop.”

Hewett is also an avid athlete and sports fan—he even had a stint designing some of the most iconic sneakers endorsed by NBA Hall of Famers. And when asked for a bold prediction regarding the recently begun baseball season, Hewett says, “Let’s just say I’m from Boston, so you can probably guess who I favor.”

What was the inspiration for this cover piece?

I was inspired to paint the Ball jars with pinwheels because I’m particularly fond of old objects. I wanted to tackle a still life that screamed Americana. I knew it would be a challenge to paint the intricacies of glassware combined with the reflective pinwheels.

Where do you find “East End inspiration?”

Everywhere from the water and fields to the woods. My favorite place to see the vast landscape is Montauk. It has a vibe like no other. It’s one place in the Hamptons where you feel small.

Your website notes that you teach private art classes. Why do you think it’s important to expose young children to art?

I really enjoy teaching students of all ages. I find great satisfaction in seeing their journey and creative development. The younger students don’t have any inhibitions and they tend to get right into the process of mixing and composition. Art is ageless, anyone can learn at any time in his or her life. It helps to have a good mentor.

How did you get into shoe design?

I stumbled into the shoe business. My roommate at the Massachusetts College of Art was working at the Stride Rite Corporation as an intern and they were looking for additional help designing. I interviewed and was hired on the spot. After several weeks, and on the verge of graduating, they offered me a full-time position for a whopping $18,000. I was elated and thought to myself, I’m rich! I was so happy to be an employed artist! I later was hired at Reebok where I designed for Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal and Greg Norman, to name a few. It was so cool to hang with some of the most prominent star athletes.

Where’s the most unusual place your work has appeared?

I can’t recall an unusual place my artwork has been displayed, but I have painted some unusual subjects. One is a Wish-Bone Italian Salad Dressing bottle. My client is obsessed with the dressing.

If you could sit down to coffee with any artist from history, who would it be and what would you talk about?

I think Salvador Dali. When I was in high school I really got into Surrealism, so who better to vibe off of than Dali!? His work is so amazing—the compositions, off-the-wall concepts and especially the technique and craft of his process. I like eccentric people. They always make for an interesting conversation. I wouldn’t ask him many questions, rather just listen to what he had to say.

See more of Scott Hewett’s work at the White Room Gallery at 2415 Main Street in Bridgehampton and at scotthewettfineart.com.