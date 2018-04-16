Dan’s Papers Earns Top Honors at NY Press Association Awards

by Scoop Team

Dan’s Papers came home with a bundle of awards from this year’s New York Press Association 2017 Better Newspaper Contest in Albany over the weekend, including the coveted John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence. It was a proud weekend for East End newspapers in general, with local publications winning a wide range of important awards, and Dan’s Papers, The Sag Harbor Express and The Suffolk Times earning the contest’s three highest honors.

Competing against 156 community newspapers from across all of New York State, Dan’s accumulated 90 points overall in the advertising categories. This included first and second place awards for Best Small Space Ad, first place for Best Multi-Advertiser Pages, first place for Innovative Ad Project, and first place and honorable mention for Best Conquested Target E-Mail.

Dan’s also won second and third place awards, as well as an honorable mention for Best Online Static Ad, second place for Best Large Space Ad, third place for Best Classified Advertising, and honorable mention for Best House Ad/Ad Campaign.

The judges said, “Love this ad…ad works clearly with their branding…love the clean look and easy-to-read design…unique idea, love the layout, very successful in sales.”

This year’s contest, with awards for content published in 2017, is the second time Dan’s Papers won the John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence. Dan’s brought home the award in 2015 but then lost it to 2016’s Newspaper of the Year, The Sag Harbor Express, before reclaiming the prize on Saturday.

Outside the advertising categories, Dan’s won third place awards for Best Use of Video, Best Website Design and Best Automotive Special Section or Magazine.

We’ve had some nice wins since first entering the New York Press Awards back in 2012, but we’re aiming high for future returns.

Click here to see the complete list of winners, including a bevy of East End honors, from the NYPA 2017 Better Newspaper Contest.