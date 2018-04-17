Discover the Art of Scent and Joy of Dinner at ‘A Night Out with Julia Davis’

by Food & Drink

Nick & Toni’s and Golden Eagle Art continue their collaborative dinner and art series with “A Night Out with Julia Davis” on Wednesday, April 25. This two-part event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Eagle Studio 144 where Davis will compose olfactive interpretations of seven artworks, created by a mix of local artists and masters. The second half of the night features a specially priced two-course dinner at Nick & Toni’s where guests will discuss art with Davis and each other. Tickets are $75.

In love with all things scented, Davis studied perfumery and olfactive art in Grasse, France under such luminaries as Jean-Claude Ellena and Max Gaverry. She has worked with companies varying from local start-ups to international household brands. She composes scents, constructs installations, publishes editorials and consults with beauty brands.

During the class at Studio 144, Davis will introduce participants to the potential of smell as an untouched element that can widen people’s perspective of the world around them while deepening their connection to all that exists in it. Participants are encouraged to match the seven created fragrances to their matching artwork, one of which will be Giovanni Boldini’s “La Signora in Rosa.” In the process, attendees will obtain knowledge of the perfume composition process, several fragrant raw materials and the emotive and transportive powers of odor.

Davis believes that using scent in art allows for another dimension of engagement between the audience and the artwork. By offering a new avenue to engage with art, she hopes to offer an alternative experience of art. “Olfactive art presents an exciting new frontier with endless possibilities and I am interested in expanding the public’s knowledge of the power of scent,” she said in the release.

“A Night Out with Julia Davis” takes place on April 25 from 5:30–9:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Studio 144 (144 North Main Street, East Hampton). After the class, guests will join her at Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street, East Hampton) for discussion and a specially priced two-course dinner. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes the art class, dinner, tax and tip.

Each night has a limited number of seats, and spaces must be reserved online at goldeneagleart.com. The “A Night Out with an Artist” series continues with Jane Martin on May 2, Virva Hinnemo and George Negroponte on May 9 and Janet Jennings on May 16.

